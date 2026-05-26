BTS x OREO: K-pop group unveils hotteok-inspired cookie flavour — here is when fans can buy it

K-pop phenomenon BTS has teamed up with OREO for a new limited-edition flavour inspired by hotteok, a traditional Korean brown sugar-filled pancake, as the group continues its return to joint activities after nearly four years apart.

BTS and OREO launch hotteok-inspired limited-edition cookies The collaboration, set to launch on June 1, arrives just months after BTS reunited on stage for their first concert together in almost four years, a performance that generated significant global attention among fans and the wider music industry.

According to details released by the company, the BTS-themed OREO cookies will feature a sweet crème developed to resemble the flavour of hotteok, a popular Korean street snack that the seven members grew up eating. The cookie wafers themselves will be purple, referencing the colour closely associated with BTS and its global fan base, known as ARMY.

The special edition cookies will feature 13 unique embossments created to celebrate the group’s 13th anniversary. Among the designs are the names of all seven members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook — alongside imagery linked to the group’s fandom and branding, including the BTS light stick. Three of the designs also combine to reveal a hidden message for fans.

View full Image View full Image The new Oreo and BTS collaboration cookies are seen Monday, May 25, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Sydney Schaefer) ( AP Photo/Sydney Schaefer )

The cookies will be distributed in more than 80 countries, making it one of Oreo’s largest celebrity-driven international launches to date. The scale of the rollout significantly exceeds previous celebrity collaborations by the company, underlining BTS’ continued global commercial reach.

Several members of the group spoke about the partnership and the process behind developing the flavour profile for the release.

Suga said, "We've been talking and working with OREO for a really long time, so I think the response is going to be really good."

J-Hope added, "OREO is such a famous, sweet, and delicious cookie, you know. So honestly, I feel extremely, extremely honored. OREO is opening the BTS door with us."

Discussing the group’s connection to the snack, RM said, "We ate quite a lot [of OREOs] during this song camp. When we were working in the studio, there would be OREOs next to us.”

Jin explained how the members helped shape the final flavour, saying, “In Korea, there's a national snack called hotteok, and we took inspiration from it and explained to OREO what that flavor tastes like. We wanted to share with everyone the kinds of dessert flavors Koreans enjoy. It really tastes a lot like hotteok.”

The collaboration also comes at a moment of renewed engagement between BTS and its global fan community following the members’ return from military service-related hiatuses and individual projects.

Reflecting on reuniting with fans, V said, "I had been missing and longing for the moment of meeting fans again for such a long time. So when I finally faced that moment again, all those emotions just came flooding in."

Jimin added, "I think what we're all really looking forward to is just being able to be with our fans together like this, all of us."