BTS x OREO: K-pop group unveils hotteok-inspired cookie flavour — here is when fans can buy it

K-pop phenomenon BTS has teamed up with OREO for a new limited-edition flavour inspired by hotteok, a traditional Korean brown sugar-filled pancake, as the group continues its return to joint activities after nearly four years apart.

BTS and OREO launch hotteok-inspired limited-edition cookies The collaboration, set to launch on June 1, arrives just months after BTS reunited on stage for their first concert together in almost four years, a performance that generated significant global attention among fans and the wider music industry.

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According to details released by the company, the BTS-themed OREO cookies will feature a sweet crème developed to resemble the flavour of hotteok, a popular Korean street snack that the seven members grew up eating. The cookie wafers themselves will be purple, referencing the colour closely associated with BTS and its global fan base, known as ARMY.

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The special edition cookies will feature 13 unique embossments created to celebrate the group’s 13th anniversary. Among the designs are the names of all seven members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook — alongside imagery linked to the group’s fandom and branding, including the BTS light stick. Three of the designs also combine to reveal a hidden message for fans.

The new Oreo and BTS collaboration cookies are seen Monday, May 25, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Sydney Schaefer)

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The cookies will be distributed in more than 80 countries, making it one of Oreo’s largest celebrity-driven international launches to date. The scale of the rollout significantly exceeds previous celebrity collaborations by the company, underlining BTS’ continued global commercial reach.

Several members of the group spoke about the partnership and the process behind developing the flavour profile for the release.

Suga said, "We've been talking and working with OREO for a really long time, so I think the response is going to be really good."

J-Hope added, "OREO is such a famous, sweet, and delicious cookie, you know. So honestly, I feel extremely, extremely honored. OREO is opening the BTS door with us."

Discussing the group’s connection to the snack, RM said, "We ate quite a lot [of OREOs] during this song camp. When we were working in the studio, there would be OREOs next to us.”

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Jin explained how the members helped shape the final flavour, saying, “In Korea, there's a national snack called hotteok, and we took inspiration from it and explained to OREO what that flavor tastes like. We wanted to share with everyone the kinds of dessert flavors Koreans enjoy. It really tastes a lot like hotteok.”

The collaboration also comes at a moment of renewed engagement between BTS and its global fan community following the members’ return from military service-related hiatuses and individual projects.

Reflecting on reuniting with fans, V said, "I had been missing and longing for the moment of meeting fans again for such a long time. So when I finally faced that moment again, all those emotions just came flooding in."

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Jimin added, "I think what we're all really looking forward to is just being able to be with our fans together like this, all of us."

The limited-edition BTS Oreo cookies will begin rolling out globally from June 1 across participating markets.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

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