Buckingham Murders box office collection day 2: Kareena Kapoor’s crime thriller shows some progress after weak opening

Buckingham Murders box office collection day 2: After giving a super-hit light-hearted comedy film, Kareena Kapoor is back with a nail-biting crime thriller. The Bollywood actress is receiving applause for her performance; however, her movie ‘The Buckingham Murders’ failed to make a good start at the Box office. The movie earned ₹1.15 crore in India (Net) on its opening day. The Buckingham Murders box office collection improved on day 2 and earned an estimated ₹1.90 crore on Saturday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The Buckingham Murders's total box office collection stood at ₹3.05 crore on day 2, Saturday, September 14. The movie is likely to improve its collection business on Sunday.

The Buckingham Murders box office collection day 2 As per Sacnilk's early estimates, The Buckingham Murders earned an estimated ₹1.90 crore on the second day after its release, i.e. on Saturday, September 14. With this, the movie's total collection (India net) stood at ₹3.05 crore. The movie had an overall 15.70% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday, September 14, 2024, witnessing higher interest in regions like Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, etc.

About The Buckingham Murders The crime thriller has been directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Mahana Films. The movie, which has been shot partially in the UK, features Kareena Kapoor in the lead role. The movie also stars Keith Allen and Ranveer Brar in crucial roles. Kareena Kapoor has won applause for her performance.

Mint Lounge's Uday Bhatia has described Kapoor's acting in the Buckingham Murders as “a convincing portrait in extreme grief”. Kapoor plays the role of a detective who has been assigned a new case immediately after she loses her son into a shooting incident.