Business News/ News / Trends/  Buckingham Murders box office collection day 4: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s crime thriller sees massive drop, mints 6 cr

Buckingham Murders box office collection day 4: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s crime thriller sees massive drop, mints ₹6 cr

Livemint

  • Buckingham Murders box office collection day 4: Despite positive reviews for Kareena Kapoor Khan's performance, The Buckingham Murders has struggled at the box office, totaling 6 crore net in India after four days.

Kareena Kapoor Khan solves The Buckingham Murders, as we learn Money Lessons from the Movie

Buckingham Murders box office collection day 4: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan who is receiving applause for her movie ‘The Buckingham Murders,' but the film is struggling to make a significant impact at the box office. According to early estimates from Sacnilk.com, the crime thriller earned just 0.75 crore net in India on its fourth day of release.

The movie had an overall 10.81 percent Hindi Occupancy on Monday, September 16, 2024, witnessing higher interest in regions like Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad among other cities.

As per the report, with Day 4's collection, the total earning of the film stands at 6 crore net in India. Following a disappointing opening with 1.15 crore, the film saw improved performance on its second and third days, earning 1.95 crore and 2.15 crore, respectively.

Released in cinemas on Friday, the murder mystery is directed by Hansal Mehta and marks Kareena’s production debut.

About Buckingham Murders

Set in the UK, the film features Kareena playing the role of Jasmeet Bhamra aka Jass, a cop grieving the death of her child who is tasked with the investigation of a missing child. The film also stars Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Mint Lounge's Uday Bhatia has described Kapoor's acting in the Buckingham Murders as “a convincing portrait in extreme grief".

Speaking about the film, the 'Jab We Met' star said, “As an actor, it's the choices one makes...And I am very proud of this choice. Please watch this story and dive into my world of crime and drama... a dream I have always had to act in or produce one... but here I got the best of both worlds."

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Tamil superstar Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, fondly known as Thalapathy Vijay's film Greatest of All Time (GOAT) has maintained good numbers at the box office. Though the film is losing momentum in the second week, it has earned an estimated 219.75 crore in India (Net) until September 16

