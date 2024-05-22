Buddha Purnima 2024: This significant day commemorates the birth of Lord Gautam Buddha, who was born as Prince Siddhartha Gautam in Lumbini, present-day Nepal, around 563 BC

Buddha Purnima, or Buddha Jayanti or Vesak, is an annual celebration observed on the first full moon of the Hindu calendar month Vaishakha. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This significant day commemorates the birth of Lord Gautam Buddha, who was born as Prince Siddhartha Gautam in Lumbini, present-day Nepal, around 563 BC. Buddhists worldwide celebrate Buddha Purnima with great fervour. This year, Buddha Purnima will be observed on 23rd May (Thursday).

WhatsApp wishes for Buddha Purnima May his preachings of right thoughts, words and deeds help us create a world of peace and happiness. Happy Buddha Purnima. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Win in your mind, and you will win in your reality. Happy Buddha Purnima.

Happy Buddha Purnima. May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of love, peace and truth.

May Lord Buddha remove the obstacles in our lives. Happy Buddha Purnima to you and your loved ones. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

We are shaped by our thoughts; we become what we think. When the mind is pure, joy follows like a shadow that never leaves. Wishing you a very Happy Buddha Purnima.

This Buddha Purnima, shower yourself with your own love because you deserve it the most. Wishing you all the love for blessed and happy Buddha Purnima.

Also read: Buddha Purnima 2024: Date, quotes, best places to observe celebrations in India, and more Quotes by Buddha “In the end, only three things matter: how much you loved, how gently you lived, and how gracefully you let go of things not meant for you." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment."

"Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth."

"Health is the greatest gift, contentment the greatest wealth, faithfulness the best relationship." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Just as a candle cannot burn without fire, men cannot live without a spiritual life."

"Happiness never decreases by being shared."

"The only real failure in life is not to be true to the best one knows." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Hatred does not cease by hatred, but only by love; this is the eternal rule."

Also read: Buddhism, Sikhism, Jainism separate from Hinduism; Gujarat govt asks Hindus to seek permission to convert Buddhist chants Om Mani Pädme Hum

Nam-myoho-renge-kyo {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Namo Tassa Bhagavato Arahato Samma Sambuddhassa

Om Tare Tuttare Ture Svaha

Namo Amituofo {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!