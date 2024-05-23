Buddha Purnima 2024: Large number of devotees gather in Bodh Gaya, Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Varanasi | Videos here
Ayodhya's Ram Mandir temple witnessed a large number of devotees on Buddha Purnima. Devotees also took holy dips in River Ganga and Yamuna in Prayagraj and Haridwar.
Devotees from India and abroad on May 23 participated in the grand procession in Bihar's Bodh Gaya on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, i.e. the 2568th birth anniversary of Lord Buddha. Bodh Gaya is where Siddhartha Gautama attained enlightenment under the Bodhi tree, becoming the Buddha. It is one of the holiest Buddhist pilgrimage sites.