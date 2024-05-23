Devotees from India and abroad on May 23 participated in the grand procession in Bihar's Bodh Gaya on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, i.e. the 2568th birth anniversary of Lord Buddha. Bodh Gaya is where Siddhartha Gautama attained enlightenment under the Bodhi tree, becoming the Buddha. It is one of the holiest Buddhist pilgrimage sites.

Apart from this, large number of devotees were witnessed at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir temple. Videos posted by news agency ANI also showed devotees taking holy dip in River Ganga and Yamuna in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and Uttarakhand's Haridwar on the auspicious occasion.

Buddha Purnima, or Buddha Jayanti or Vesak, is an annual celebration observed on the first full moon of the Hindu calendar month Vaishakha. This significant day commemorates the birth of Lord Gautam Buddha, who was born as Prince Siddhartha Gautam in Lumbini, present-day Nepal, around 563 BC. Buddhists worldwide celebrate Buddha Purnima with great fervour.

Sarnath which is located near Varanasi is where Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon after enlightenment. It holds immense significance for Buddhists and attracts pilgrims worldwide.

In Haridwar, the Uttarakhand Police took to X and wrote, “Today, on the occasion of Buddha Purnima bathing festival, a huge crowd of devotees gathered at all the Ganga ghats including Haridwar Har ki Pauri. Our whole effort is to ensure that people bathe comfortably and in an orderly manner and then proceed to their destinations."

Earlier on Wednesday, Karan Singh Nagnyal, IG, Garhwal Range had reviewed the arrangements at Har ki Pauri ghat in anticipation of the large number of devotees expected to bathe on Buddha Purnima. "From 1 am onwards we will start our work, people who are sleeping at the Ghats will be wakened up and procedures for the bath will begin. Security forces have been deployed to manage the crowd. Heavy vehicles won't be allowed to come in during the daytime until the 'Arti' is over," Nagnyal had said as quoted by ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)

