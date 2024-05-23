Buddha Purnima 2024: PM Modi, President Murmu, Arvind Kejriwal among other leaders extend warm wishes
PM Modi, President Murmu among other leaders extend wishes on Buddha Purnima 2024. The Prime Minister emphasized commitment to Buddha's ideals for a prosperous planet.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu among other leaders extended wishes on the occasion of Buddha Purnima 2024 on May 23. Buddha Purnima, or Buddha Jayanti or Vesak, is an annual celebration observed on the first full moon of the Hindu calendar month Vaishakha. This significant day commemorates the birth of Lord Gautam Buddha, who was born as Prince Siddhartha Gautam in Lumbini, present-day Nepal, around 563 BC. Buddhists worldwide celebrate Buddha Purnima with great fervour.