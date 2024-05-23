Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu among other leaders extended wishes on the occasion of Buddha Purnima 2024 on May 23. Buddha Purnima, or Buddha Jayanti or Vesak, is an annual celebration observed on the first full moon of the Hindu calendar month Vaishakha. This significant day commemorates the birth of Lord Gautam Buddha, who was born as Prince Siddhartha Gautam in Lumbini, present-day Nepal, around 563 BC. Buddhists worldwide celebrate Buddha Purnima with great fervour. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to X, PM Modi shared a video and wrote, “Greetings on Buddha Purnima. Over the last decade, our work highlights our deep rooted commitment to fulfil Lord Buddha’s ideals and build a planet that is prosperous and sustainable."

Extending wishes, President Murmu wrote, “On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, I extend my heartiest congratulations and greetings to all fellow citizens and the followers of Lord Buddha spread all oveſhithe world. The embodiment of compassion, Lord Buddha, has given the message of truth, non-violence, barmony and, love for humanity and all living beings. Lord Buddha'had said, 'Appa Deepo Bhava' i.e. be a light unto yourself. His teachings of tolerance, self-awareness and good conduct inspire us to serve humanity. His Eightfold Path paves the way for leading a meaningful life. Let us strengthen social harmony and take pledge for nation-building by imbibing the ideals of Bhagwan Buddha in our lives."

Home Minister Amit Shah also extended wishes on the sacred festival of Buddha Purnima. He wrote, “Hearty congratulations and best wishes on the sacred festival of Buddha Purnima! By giving the message of sacrifice, non-violence, compassion and friendship, Lord Buddha gave the key to living a meaningful life to the entire human society. His teachings will continue to guide all of us for ages." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote, “Warm wishes to all countrymen on Buddha Purnima. May your life be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity with the blessings of Lord Buddha."

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!