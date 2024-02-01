Budget 2024 Funny Memes Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Interim Budget 2024, which will be her sixth Budget presentation as finance minister.
Each year after the budget speech is over and sectoral allotments are announced by the finance minister, people start sharing their opinions on income tax slabs, railways budget, and allotments for sectors like education, health, infrastructure, banking, agriculture, defense, IT, etc.
CEOs, CFOs, economic experts, and so on share their insights on the budget after deeply analyzing them in detail.
However, there are a set of other people, who mostly are internet warriors, as they share their responses on social media. Some share their disagreement rudely, while others share interesting memes.
In this blog, we have collated a lot of such responses, where people share their responses on Interim Budget 2024 via creative memes.
Budget 2024 Funny Memes LIVE: How content writers react to budget?
Budget 2024 Funny Memes LIVE: Michael Scott meme for every Union budget
Budget 2024 Funny Memes LIVE: ‘Utho Anarkali, Budget aane wala hai’
Budget 2024 Funny Memes LIVE: ‘Its not Budget Day. Its Paytm meme day for now’
Budget 2024 Funny Memes LIVE: What words does govt offer salaried class after every budget?
Budget 2024 Funny Memes LIVE: How middle class watches budget?
On Budget Day, the middle class gathers around screens, not for the economic forecasts, but for the moment of truth – the unveiling of the Income Tax Slabs.
Budget 2024 Funny Memes LIVE: Do smokers feel the burn in their pockets or just in their lungs?
Budget 2024 Funny Memes LIVE: ‘Ab economist banne ka samay aa gya hai’
Budget 2024 Funny Memes LIVE: Sneak peek into latest meme
