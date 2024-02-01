Budget 2024 Funny Memes Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Interim Budget 2024, which will be her sixth Budget presentation as finance minister.
Each year after the budget speech is over and sectoral allotments are announced by the finance minister, people start sharing their opinions on income tax slabs, railways budget, and allotments for sectors like education, health, infrastructure, banking, agriculture, defense, IT, etc.
CEOs, CFOs, economic experts, and so on share their insights on the budget after deeply analyzing them in detail.
However, there are a set of other people, who mostly are internet warriors, as they share their responses on social media. Some share their disagreement rudely, while others share interesting memes.
In this blog, we have collated a lot of such responses, where people share their responses on Interim Budget 2024 via creative memes.
Catch the Budget 2024 Funny Memes Live Updates here.
On Budget Day, the middle class gathers around screens, not for the economic forecasts, but for the moment of truth – the unveiling of the Income Tax Slabs.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!