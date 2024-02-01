Hello User
Budget 2024 Funny Memes LIVE Updates: ‘Ab economist banne ka samay aa gya hai’, Sneak peek into latest meme

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:58 AM IST
Livemint

Budget 2024 Funny Memes Live Updates: On one side CEOs, CFOs, economic experts, and so on share their insights on the budget after deeply analyzing them in detail, while others share creative memes. Catch them LIVE with Mint

Budget 2024 Funny Memes Live Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with the Union Budget 2023-24 outside the Finance Ministry. (File)

Budget 2024 Funny Memes Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Interim Budget 2024, which will be her sixth Budget presentation as finance minister.

Each year after the budget speech is over and sectoral allotments are announced by the finance minister, people start sharing their opinions on income tax slabs, railways budget, and allotments for sectors like education, health, infrastructure, banking, agriculture, defense, IT, etc.

CEOs, CFOs, economic experts, and so on share their insights on the budget after deeply analyzing them in detail.

However, there are a set of other people, who mostly are internet warriors, as they share their responses on social media. Some share their disagreement rudely, while others share interesting memes.

In this blog, we have collated a lot of such responses, where people share their responses on Interim Budget 2024 via creative memes.

Catch the Budget 2024 Funny Memes Live Updates here.

01 Feb 2024, 09:58 AM IST Budget 2024 Funny Memes LIVE: ‘Akele kuch bolunga toh vivaad ho jayega’

01 Feb 2024, 09:53 AM IST Budget 2024 Funny Memes LIVE: How content writers react to budget?

Photo: @visualhousetvh/X
01 Feb 2024, 09:44 AM IST Budget 2024 Funny Memes LIVE: Michael Scott meme for every Union budget

01 Feb 2024, 09:34 AM IST Budget 2024 Funny Memes LIVE: ‘Utho Anarkali, Budget aane wala hai’

01 Feb 2024, 09:24 AM IST Budget 2024 Funny Memes LIVE: ‘Its not Budget Day. Its Paytm meme day for now’

01 Feb 2024, 09:17 AM IST Budget 2024 Funny Memes LIVE: What words does govt offer salaried class after every budget?

01 Feb 2024, 09:13 AM IST Budget 2024 Funny Memes LIVE: How middle class watches budget?

On Budget Day, the middle class gathers around screens, not for the economic forecasts, but for the moment of truth – the unveiling of the Income Tax Slabs.

01 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST Budget 2024 Funny Memes LIVE: Do smokers feel the burn in their pockets or just in their lungs?

01 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Budget 2024 Funny Memes LIVE: ‘Ab economist banne ka samay aa gya hai’

01 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Budget 2024 Funny Memes LIVE: Sneak peek into latest meme

