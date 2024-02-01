Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Budget 2024: Hilarious top 10 memes on X over unchanged income tax slab while ‘Lakshadweep’ gets special mention

Budget 2024: Hilarious top 10 memes on X over unchanged income tax slab while ‘Lakshadweep’ gets special mention

Livemint

  • Budget 2024: A wave of memes have sparked on social media, with users commenting on unchanged income tax rates and the inclusion of Lakshadweep in infrastructure plans.

Middle class 'woes' prompt flurry of memes FM Sitharaman's address

Budget 2024: Social media is filled with memes after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget 2024 on 1 February. This is Narendra Modi government's last Budget before Lok Sabha elections which will be held this year.

Users on social media has reacted with hilarious memes as Finance Minister kept the income tax slab rates unchanged for both new and old income tax regimes. Hashtags such as "Budget2024", "Incometax", “Lakshadweep" is been trending on Twitter, with many lamenting for the ‘middle class’ while other users taking a dig at Maldives.

Budget 2024 Funny Memes LIVE Updates

When it comes to Budget, the only thing that the salaried class looks forward to is income tax rebate. However, Lakshadweep got special mention in Interim Budget as the Finance Minister said that the tourism infrastructure and amenities will be taken up on the islands, including Lakshadweep. This announcement came amid an ongoing political row with the Maldives over the derogatory remarks by some Maldivian ministers against PM Modi.

Budget 2024 LIVE Updates

Here's are 10 memes to watch out for

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.