Budget 2024: Social media is filled with memes after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget 2024 on 1 February. This is Narendra Modi government's last Budget before Lok Sabha elections which will be held this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Users on social media has reacted with hilarious memes as Finance Minister kept the income tax slab rates unchanged for both new and old income tax regimes. Hashtags such as "Budget2024", "Incometax", “Lakshadweep" is been trending on Twitter, with many lamenting for the ‘middle class’ while other users taking a dig at Maldives.

Budget 2024 Funny Memes LIVE Updates When it comes to Budget, the only thing that the salaried class looks forward to is income tax rebate. However, Lakshadweep got special mention in Interim Budget as the Finance Minister said that the tourism infrastructure and amenities will be taken up on the islands, including Lakshadweep. This announcement came amid an ongoing political row with the Maldives over the derogatory remarks by some Maldivian ministers against PM Modi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Budget 2024 LIVE Updates Here's are 10 memes to watch out for

