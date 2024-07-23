Budget 2024: ‘Middle Class’ memes flood social media; all eyes on FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Income Tax offers

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present Budget 2024 on July 23. This will mark her seventh consecutive Budget presentation.

Meanwhile, memesters leave no stone unturned to present hilarious memes and jokes on this occasion. Many of these memes are about the “apprehensions” of the middle class about the Income Tax scenario.

All eyes of the middle class on the #UnionBudget pic.twitter.com/j5VuwYJONL — Raghuveer (@Straying_mind) July 23, 2024

Middle class us listening to the budget tomorrow pic.twitter.com/6YIbe2EWEF — Beardless ಗಡ್ಡಪ್ಪ (@immadiPKeshi) July 22, 2024

🧵Before Budget :-



Nirmala Sitharaman prepared halwa and ate it.



🧵After Budget :-



Halwa will not be made throughout the year in any poor or middle class house in the country.#Budget2024 pic.twitter.com/FSRKGYiTTJ — Harsh Tiwari (@harsht2024) July 23, 2024

It's budget time and this is the condition of Tax payers & middle class during budget.

Credit @ ig: the_engeneering_bro #BudgetSession2024 #WazirX #NirmalaSitharaman pic.twitter.com/LcMgqNLaqS — Pranay Chaturvedi (@Pranay318) July 22, 2024

Middle Class to Nirmala Sitharaman before Budget: pic.twitter.com/H8RZkE0Vsu — Nimo Tai (@Cryptic_Miind) July 22, 2024

Tonight.



Nirmala Sitharaman Middle Class pic.twitter.com/jsdVFBFCxj — Narundar (@NarundarM) July 22, 2024

#NirmalaSitharaman #Budget2024



Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget 2024 today in Modi 3.0 govt



Middle Class: pic.twitter.com/GHqhcatGud — Ex Bhakt (@exbhakt_) July 23, 2024

Previously, an interim Budget had been presented due to the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, which included no major announcements. The salaried class in India hopes for tax relief measures from the PM Modi-led government.

The expectations include raising the standard deduction limit or adjusting income tax slabs to ease financial burdens.

"Keeping with the convention, I do not propose to make any changes relating to taxation and propose to retain the same tax rates for direct taxes and indirect taxes, including import duties," FM Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech in February.

Ashish Aggarwal, Director at Acube Ventures, reacted to the interim Budget in February and said that salaried professionals had struggled with job market uncertainties and rising living costs without corresponding pay increases.

He mentioned that changes such as a higher standard deduction, increased housing loan interest exemptions, or adjustments to 80C instruments could have helped. Aggarwal added that the disappointment of the salaried class in personal taxation was understandable.