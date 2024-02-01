Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Interim Budget 2024 on 1 February said that tourism, including spiritual tourism, has tremendous opportunities for local entrepreneurship in the country.

Further adding, the minister added, “The success of organizing G20 meetings in sixty places presented diversity of India to global audience. Our economic strength has made the country an attractive destination for business and conference tourism"

She also said that Sitharaman announced states will be supported in developing iconic tourist centres and promoting them on a global scale. A rating system will be implemented to assess the quality of facilities and will also receive interest-free loans for financing.

“States will be encouraged to take up comprehensive development of iconic tourist centres, branding and marketing them at global scale."

“Long-term interest free loans will be provided to States for financing such development on matching basis."

While presenting the Interim budget, the finance minister also said that projects for port connectivity, tourism infrastructure, and amenities will be taken on Indian islands including Lakshadweep to address zeal for domestic tourism. The announcement came amid an ongoing political row with the Maldives over the derogatory remarks by some Maldivian ministers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

