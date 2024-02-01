Budget 2024: 'Spiritual tourism has tremendous...', says FM Sitharaman after Ram Mandir inauguration
Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke on opportunities for local entrepreneurship in tourism, including spiritual tourism, during the Interim Budget 2024.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Interim Budget 2024 on 1 February said that tourism, including spiritual tourism, has tremendous opportunities for local entrepreneurship in the country.
