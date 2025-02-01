‘Jai Budget Mata’: Netizens react to Harsh Goenka’s post of trader showing ’agarbattis’ ahead of FM Sitharaman’s speech

  • Budget 2025-26: According to the video, the stock market trader could be seen praying with incense sticks, and late Jagjit Singh's bhajan 'Hey Ram' could also be heard in the background as FM Nirmala Sitharaman's image appears on the TV screen.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated1 Feb 2025, 01:53 PM IST
Advertisement
Budget 2025-26: A stock market trader could seen praying in front of a television set ahead of Budget announcement. (X/@hvgoenka)

Budget 2025-26: With Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman read out the Budget 2025-26 in the parliament on February 1, RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka shared a video where a stock market trader could seen praying in front of a television set and a bhajan playing in the background.

According to the video, the stock market trader could be seen praying with incense sticks, with a thought that FM Sitharaman would be announcing something for his benefit in the budget. Late Jagjit Singh's bhajan 'Hey Ram' could also be heard in the background as Sitharaman's image appears on the TV screen.

Advertisement
Also Read | Budget 2025: Nirmala Sitharaman’s big announcement for senior citizens

Sharing the video on X, Goenka wrote, "Meanwhile, all of us #budgetday."

Here's the video:

Advertisement

Soon after the video was posted, it has gone viral and garnered over 9K views.

Here's how netizens reacted to it:

One wrote, "Getting ready to know our Government spendings."

Another commented, "She takes away more of my Money than my Wife."

A third wrote, “Damn scary.”

Also Read | Budget 2025 | Relief for middle class: No tax on income up to ₹12 lakh

"Sir, She is sensitive lady and good economist so be positive everything will be happened to you positive," commented the fourth.

A fifth wrote, "Coconut is invisible and we can’t impress Goddess without it, Sir Ji."

Advertisement

A sixth wrote, "Jai Budget Mata, pls save us from this Devil Tax."

"kabhee kabhee to lagta hai apunich hi bhagwaan hai....... today #matasitaraman swarg se swayam avtarit huee hain," a seventh wrote.

Major takeaways from Budget 2025-26:

Meanwhile, FM Sitharaman in her Budget 2025-26 speech, announced that there will be no income tax payable up to 12 lakh under new income tax regime for salaried class. Additionally, a rebate of 75,000 has been announced. However these will not apply to long term capital gains.

Advertisement

“For the Salaried Class, No Income Tax is applicable Rll annual income of 12.75 lakh, due to standard deduction benefit available to salaried class of RS 75,000," according to the budget announcement.

Also Read | Budget 2025: Read FM Sitharaman’s budget speech. Full text here

Presenting the Union Budget 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Kisan Credit Card loan limit will be increased to 5 lakh from the current limit of 3 lakh.

Among other things, FM Sitharaman revised FY25 capex at 10.18 lakh crore. She also announced an outlay of 1.5 lakh crore for 50-year interest free loans to states for capex and infrastructure.

Advertisement

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsTrends‘Jai Budget Mata’: Netizens react to Harsh Goenka’s post of trader showing ’agarbattis’ ahead of FM Sitharaman’s speech
First Published:1 Feb 2025, 01:53 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget