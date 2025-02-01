‘Jai Budget Mata’: Netizens react to Harsh Goenka’s post of trader showing ’agarbattis’ ahead of FM Sitharaman’s speech

Budget 2025-26: With Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman read out the Budget 2025-26 in the parliament on February 1, RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka shared a video where a stock market trader could seen praying in front of a television set and a bhajan playing in the background.

According to the video, the stock market trader could be seen praying with incense sticks, with a thought that FM Sitharaman would be announcing something for his benefit in the budget. Late Jagjit Singh's bhajan 'Hey Ram' could also be heard in the background as Sitharaman's image appears on the TV screen.

Sharing the video on X, Goenka wrote, "Meanwhile, all of us #budgetday."

Here's the video:

Soon after the video was posted, it has gone viral and garnered over 9K views.

Here's how netizens reacted to it: One wrote, "Getting ready to know our Government spendings."

Another commented, "She takes away more of my Money than my Wife."

A third wrote, “Damn scary.”

"Sir, She is sensitive lady and good economist so be positive everything will be happened to you positive," commented the fourth.

A fifth wrote, "Coconut is invisible and we can’t impress Goddess without it, Sir Ji."

A sixth wrote, "Jai Budget Mata, pls save us from this Devil Tax."

"kabhee kabhee to lagta hai apunich hi bhagwaan hai....... today #matasitaraman swarg se swayam avtarit huee hain," a seventh wrote.

Major takeaways from Budget 2025-26: Meanwhile, FM Sitharaman in her Budget 2025-26 speech, announced that there will be no income tax payable up to 12 lakh under new income tax regime for salaried class. Additionally, a rebate of ₹75,000 has been announced. However these will not apply to long term capital gains.

“For the Salaried Class, No Income Tax is applicable Rll annual income of ₹12.75 lakh, due to standard deduction benefit available to salaried class of RS 75,000," according to the budget announcement.

Presenting the Union Budget 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Kisan Credit Card loan limit will be increased to ₹5 lakh from the current limit of ₹3 lakh.

Among other things, FM Sitharaman revised FY25 capex at ₹10.18 lakh crore. She also announced an outlay of ₹1.5 lakh crore for 50-year interest free loans to states for capex and infrastructure.