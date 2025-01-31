’Anarkali utho’: Hilarious memes galore on social media ahead of Budget 2025

Budget 2025 memes: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget on Saturday, February 1. With experts stating their expectations and the middle class hoping for tax relief, social media is abuzz with speculations on what the upcoming Budget will focus on.

Apart from these serious discussions and comments, social media is also abuzz with memes about the budget. From comparisons between Elon Musk and Nirmala Sitharaman to iconic scenes from the popular web series ‘Panchayat’, and hilarious lines such as ‘Anarkali utho,’ several references have left netizens in splits.

Budget 2025 memes “Tum ameer ho, khushnaseeb ho, mai gareeb hu, badnaseeb hu (You are rich, hence happy, but I'm poor),” one netizen posted actor Mithun Chakraborty's famous dialogue, alleging how the Budget overlooks the ordeals of the Indian middle class.

Another user referred to the famous Mughal -e-Azam movie, which has a quirky touch to Anarkali's dialogues.

Netizens take a dig at ‘Ladli behena scheme’ ahead of Budget 2025 On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked Goddess Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth, to bless the country’s poor and middle class. “I pray to Goddess Lakshmi that the poor and the middle-class sections in the country are blessed by her,” PM Modi said while speaking to reporters outside the Parliament in Delhi.

Several other netizens have also been referring to iconic scenes from the web-series ‘Panchayat’.

Budget 2025: Date and time The Budget Session, addressed by President Droupadi Murmu, began on Friday, January 31, at 11 AM. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her eighth consecutive Budget on Saturday, February 1.

Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget speech will start at 11 am in the Lok Sabha. Budget 2025 marks Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's eighth budget presentation so far. To date, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented six full budgets and two interim budgets under the ruling BJP party.

