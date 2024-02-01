FM Nirmala Sitharaman dons blue-cream saree to present Interim Budget 2024
Over the years, Sitharaman has worn various traditional sarees on Budget Day, promoting Indian fabrics and breaking colonial traditions.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is known for her attraction towards Indian textiles, opted for a blue-cream saree on Budget Day that will be presented today at 11 am in Parliament. As per Hindustan Times report, the finance minister wore a tussar saree.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message