Not Bengaluru traffic or Metro: Unfinished flyover starts hilarious jokes on social media, ‘I was pregnant when…’

The Ejipura Flyover project in Bengaluru has become a topic of sarcasm on social media. As a new contractor has recently resumed work, online banters about its completion are reaching new heights every day.

On October 13, an author-entrepreneur posted a sarcastic tweet celebrating the flyover’s “resumption” as a historic day. The post humorously described the project as an “ancient monument” started by ancestors, featured on MythBusters, and completed only through “manifestation”.

“There was even an episode dedicated to the monument on Mythbusters on the History Channel where it was falsely claimed to have been built by aliens millennia ago,” says Varun Agarwal’s witty post on Twitter (now X).

“And today we are witnessing nothing short of history. They say all good things come to those who wait, and this monument is a beautiful testament to that,” the post says.

The X post went viral, garnering more than 2 lakh views. However, it was a reply to the post that has also become popular. While Bengaluru Metro and Bangalore traffic often become a reason for memes and jokes, it is a flyover this time.

‘I was pregnant “No joke. I moved to Koramangala pregnant and my son is now almost 8 and they've been building the flyover since before he was born to now when he's in 2nd standard,” says the post.

No joke, X user says about the Ejipura Flyover

The timeline of the pregnancy, the birth and the child going to school all fall into place. That’s what makes it even more hilarious.

The Ejipura Flyover project in Bengaluru was launched in May 2017. It was expected to finish by 2019. But, it continues to face long delays. As of now, construction remains incomplete, with the new target set for December 2025.

“You are missing a larger objective. Authorities want it to be added to the Wonders of the World list with an achievement... "A Flyover that people could never fly over...." It'll be a marvel that'll convert Ejipura and Koramangala into a tourist destination for global tourists,” quipped another user.

“Maybe your son will grow up to be an engineer and finish the project,” came from another.

Another user posted, “Wait for your son's marriage and his baraat might still witness unfinished business and honour the historical marvel bridge.”

“Wishing all the best for your grandson in 2050,” commented another.