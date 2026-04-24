Bupa CEO Inaki Ereno calls out work-life balance mindset: ‘You have a problem’

As work-life balance becomes a key priority for many professionals, Inaki Ereno, chief executive of Bupa, has offered a different perspective.

In an interview with Fortune, Ereno said that a strong focus on maintaining work-life balance could indicate that an individual may not be in the right role.

“When the balance of your life becomes a topic, then you have a problem. You need to like your job, to not feel that your life needs to be balanced,” he said.

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He added that while rest and recovery are important, repeatedly emphasising boundaries between work and personal life may reflect a deeper disconnect with one’s profession.

‘Work is not a burden for me’

Ereno, who leads a $23 billion company with a workforce of nearly 100,000 people worldwide, said he does not view work as something that needs to be separated from personal life.

“I enjoy thinking about business things on the weekends. I do emails, and I read my papers and all of that. Do I feel that that is a big pressure? No, I enjoy doing that. So I don't feel I need to think about how I balance my life,” he said.

His comments suggest that when individuals are engaged in their work, the need to actively manage balance may diminish.

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Advice for those ‘living for the weekend’

When asked what advice he would give to people who feel disengaged at work or spend the week waiting for weekends, Ereno recommended reassessing career choices.

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“I think the advice here is to take some time to think about what you like doing. Don't do a job that you don't like, so then you need balance,” he told the publication.

Routine reflects structured approach

Ereno’s views are also reflected in his daily routine. According to Fortune, he starts his day at 6:30am with black coffee while reading six digital newspapers—three in English and three in Spanish.

He then commutes to Bupa’s London office using the Tube, rather than a private car.

His schedule typically runs from 8am to 6pm, after which he spends time reflecting on the day and responding to emails.

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Fitness and daily habits The CEO also follows a consistent fitness routine. He walks for about 50 minutes after work, a practice that began as a way to unwind and has since become a regular habit.

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In addition, he goes to the gym six times a week, focusing on both weight training and treadmill sessions.

“I go to the gym six times a week. I do four days of weights and two days on the treadmill,” he said.

He said this routine helps him stay grounded while managing the demands of a global business.

Who is Inaki Ereno?

Born in 1964, Ereno joined Bupa in 2005 and has held multiple leadership roles within the organisation. He became group CEO in 2021 after leading operations in Spain and later overseeing the company’s Europe and Latin America businesses.

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Before entering the healthcare sector, he worked with Telefonica and Carrefour, and also founded an online startup.

He holds a law degree and an MBA from IESE Business School.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.