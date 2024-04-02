'Satyanash kar diya’: Street vendor's viral burger idli recipe leaves netizens horrified | Watch video
A video of a burger idli has gone viral on social media showing a man making idli just like a burger. This innovation has left the online food community disappointed
Idli-Sambhar and Dosa are the two traditional South Indian foods which generally come to our mind when we think of the South. These traditional South Indian foods are commonly enjoyed during breakfast with sambhar and coconut chutney. They are loved not only for their test and soft, fluffy texture but also for being the healthiest breakfast.