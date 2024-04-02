Idli-Sambhar and Dosa are the two traditional South Indian foods which generally come to our mind when we think of the South. These traditional South Indian foods are commonly enjoyed during breakfast with sambhar and coconut chutney. They are loved not only for their test and soft, fluffy texture but also for being the healthiest breakfast.

But the love for this great South Indian breakfast has subjected it to several experiments and burger Idli is a new addition to this. A video of a burger idli has gone viral on social media showing a man making idli just like a burger. This innovation has left the online food community disappointed.

In the viral video, a vendor can be seen slicing a large-sized idli horizontally to make two halves. Then he starts adding a mix of spices, including schezwan sauce, mayonnaise and green chutney to enhance the flavour. For filling, the vendor layers the Burger Idli with onions, tomatoes, capsicum, beetroot, grated cheese and carrots, along with a secret masala. Thereafter, he added green chutney, coconut chutney and mayonnaise. Finally, the vendor presents the burger idli on a plate, accompanied by a bowl of hot sambar, along with coconut, tomato and green chutney.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated 203.5k views, 678 likes, 345 retweets and 391 reactions.

Netizens reactions:

Reacting to the video, idli lovers expressed their disappointment over the experiment.

A user wrote, “Idli is such a healthy breakfast, uska satyanash kar diya (you have ruined it)."

Reacting to the video, another user named the dish ‘deadly’ because of the "dangerous" mix of ingredients.

Another user wrote, “These are not innovations, but product spoilers; there's a separate naraka for these people."

“Must be arrested under UAPA and sentenced. Extra RI specifically for adding cheese multiple time", reacted another user

