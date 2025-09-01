Burger King back-to-school offer: Here's how to get free hash browns and mozzarella fries

Burger King is making back-to-school season a little tastier with a new week-long promotion. From Monday, Sept. 1, to Friday, Sept. 5, customers can claim free food every day before and after school hours. The limited-time offer gives customers a free snack on every purchase. Take a look at the deal here.

What is Burger King's back-to-school offer? To get the deal, you just need to spend at least $1 on any order. With that, Burger King will give you:

• A free large Hash Browns from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

• A free 4-piece Mozzarella Fries from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The offer is specially designed to fit in the busy school routines so that parents, students, and commuters can easily grab a bite and save money.

How the deal works As per PEOPLE, the promotional offer is only valid till the first week of September. Customers who want free items need to visit the joint at specific hours and make a purchase of a minimum $1. The freebie is added to the order automatically once the minimum spend is met.

Burger King has not said how long similar promotions may continue, so this week may be the best time to take advantage of the offer.

More competition in fast food Burger King’s deal came at a point where other fast food joints are also making big moves in the market. Taco Bell also recently announced the return of its Y2K Decades Menu, which had its popular items from the 1990s and 2000, like Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco, 7-Layer Burrito, and Caramel Apple Empanada for a limited time.

FAQs 1. Do I need a coupon to get the free items at Burger King? No, you only need to spend at least $1 during the set hours.

2. Can I get both Hash Browns and Mozzarella Fries on the same day? Yes, you can claim both if you visit in the morning and afternoon with a $1 purchase each time.