Burger King rolls out limited-time VMAs meal with cotton candy drink for $5 only: Here's how to grab the deal

Burger King is giving fans a reason to celebrate this weekend with a new value meal tied to the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2025. On Saturday, September 6 and September 7, customers who are part of the Royal Perks loyalty program can grab a special $5 meal deal that includes a Bacon Cheeseburger, small fries, and the Frozen Cotton Candy Cloud drink, according to a USA Today report.

The promotion is limited to two days only and is designed to coincide with the MTV VMAs on Sunday evening, the report added.

The Frozen Cotton Candy Cloud returns The Frozen Cotton Candy Cloud, first introduced in April 2024, quickly became a hit with customers thanks to its nostalgic carnival-inspired flavors. The drink combines a blue raspberry and cotton candy-flavored frozen base topped with creamy cold foam.

According to another All Recipes report, Burger King had relaunched the beverage in July 2025, which sparked excitement on social media. Fans flooded the brand’s Instagram with comments expressing they were overjoyed with the drink returning, while some others rallied for the beverage to become a permanent fixture on the menu and dubbed it the “best drink Burger King ever had”.

The drink has now been crowned the official frozen beverage of the 2025 MTV VMAs, which has made it the star of Burger King’s celebratory meal deal.

Competing with McDonald’s Burger King's value campaign is launching just as McDonald's is preparing to debut its nationwide Extra Value Meals promotion on Monday, September 8. The McDonald's promotion will feature eight discounted meal options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

To celebrate the launch, McDonald's is offering special deals on the Sausage McMuffin with Egg meal for $5, and a $8 Big Mac meal! Each meal will deliver at least 15% savings versus ordering the items separately.

Freebies for back-to-school crowds With the VMA deal, Burger King will continue its back-to-school special until Friday, September 5. Guests who spend a minimum of $1 can claim a free large Hash Brown in the morning (between 7 am and 9 am) and then a free 4-piece Mozzarella Fries in the afternoon (between 3 pm and 5 pm) with a purchase.

FAQs What is included in Burger King’s MTV VMAs Meal? The meal includes a Bacon Cheeseburger, small fries, and a Frozen Cotton Candy Cloud drink for $5.

When is the deal available? The promotion runs for two days only, from September 6 to September 7, 2025.

Who can get the deal? Only Royal Perks loyalty members can claim the VMAs Meal.

