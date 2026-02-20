Burj Khalifa lights up in tricolour to celebrate India AI Impact Summit 2026 – ‘Powerful symbol of...’ | WATCH

Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building in the UAE, lit up in tri-colour to celebrate the success of the India Impact Summit in New Delhi.

This gesture highlights strengthening bilateral ties, including the UAE's investments in Indian AI startups and joint initiatives under the 2022 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement targeting $100 billion in annual trade by 2030.

The Indian Embassy in the UAE shared the video of the iconic building cheering on India with a light show on X. The Burj Khalifa lit in tricolour projections reading "The Future of AI" and “Led by India”.

“The world's tallest building celebrates India AI Impact Summit2026! The iconic Burj Khalifa shines bright for the India AI Impact Summit 2026. A powerful symbol of the growing India-UAE partnership in tech, innovation & AI,” it wrote.

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users were proud of India's feat at hosting the summit, and the UAE's acknowledgement of it made it more special for them.

“A proud moment for India on the global stage!” said a user.

“Thank you, UAE,” a netizen said. “India AI community will lead the world…” added another.

“Great Diplomacy,” said a user.

India AI Impact Summit 2026 The India AI Impact Summit 2026, held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from 16 to 21 February, is the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South. Previous AI summits were in the UK (2023), South Korea (2024), and France (2025).

The Summit saw participation of more than 110 countries, 30 International organizations, including about 20 HoS/HoG level participation, and about 45 Ministers.

The summit, hosted under India's expanding digital policy framework, saw participation from global leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron. Tech giants – Google, Microsoft, and Nvidia also announced significant investments in India's AI ecosystem.

At the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the MANAV Vision (Moral and Ethical Systems, Accountable Governance, National Sovereignty, Accessible and Inclusive, Valid and Legitimate).

Key highlights Tata Group and OpenAI announced a partnership to build 100 MW of AI infrastructure in India, scalable to 1 GW.

Launch of BharatGen Param2 (a 17-billion parameter model for 22 languages) and new large language models from Sarvam AI.

Google to invest $15 billion AI hub in Visakhapatnam

Microsoft announced a $50 billion plan by 2030 for Global South AI, including India

NVIDIA to deploy advanced Blackwell GPUs for sovereign AI

More about the India AI Impact Summit The India AI Impact Summit reflected on the transformative potential of AI, aligning with the national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and the global principle of AI for Humanity.

This summit is part of an evolving international process aimed at strengthening global cooperation on the governance, safety, and societal impact of AI.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is guided by three Sutras or foundational pillars - People, Planet, and Progress. These sutras articulate the core principles for global cooperation on artificial intelligence.

They aim to promote human-centric AI that safeguards rights and ensures equitable benefits across societies, environmentally sustainable advancement of AI, and inclusive economic and technological advancement.

Due to strong public interest, the India AI Impact Expo was extended by one day, concluding on February 21.