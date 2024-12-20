Rash driving, traffic violations and road rage cases are becoming very common these days on national highways. In a recent incident, a bus driving against traffic on Bengaluru’s NICE Road has ignited widespread concern.

According to the video, garnering netizens attention after it popped up on social media, a bus travelling from the Electronic City toll towards the Bannerghatta toll could be seen attempting to enter Bannerghatta Road by navigating on the wrong side, reported Hindustan Times.

One of the netizens confirmed that the incident took place between the Bannerghatta junction and the Electronic City toll on NICE Road, which is vital artery in Bengaluru’s transportation network.

Ever since the video was posted on social media, it has garnered over 240,000 views and innumerable comments, where social media users asked Karnataka's Deputy CM D K Shivkumar to take strict action.

The video was posted on X by Captain Santhosh KC, who wrote, “Dangerous Driving Alert! Bus driving the wrong way on the Nice Road ! This reckless behavior could lead to serious accidents if a collision occurs. the driver and the owner should be held accountable. Let’s prioritize safety on the roads!”

Here are a few comments: One netizen tagged Deputy CM D K Shivkumar and wrote, “This is equivalent to intended mass murder! Driver's license shud be canceled, bus impounded & driver arrested! @DKShivakumar please take strict action to avoid future tragedies!"

Another commented, "That's worthy of cancelling the Driving License"

A third said, "This happens because there is no strict implementation of the law. People feel at best they have to bribe the police."

"Should be penalised heavily," commented the fourth.

A fifth social media user said, "This is why we are a banana republic. People are not scared of the police.

"Why is it so hard for us Indians to follow rules? Why don't we take our lives and the lives of others seriously? This "I'll do whatever the fuck I want" attitude will be the end of us," wrote the sixth.

A seventh user said, "File a criminal case and put the driver behind the bar."