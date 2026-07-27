Business consultant loses ‘strong’ candidate after 4-month-long hunt — The reason will shock you

Four months of meticulous screening, countless interviews, and a finalised salary negotiation—all erased in a single sentence: “The GM is not joining.”

Business Consultant Ameet Mukherji shared a frustrating reality of losing a highly qualified candidate right at the last moment in a viral LinkedIn post.

He shared that the candidate didn't walk away over money or a better title, but because he refused to be the “fall guy” in a company that ran entirely on the founder's mood rather than structured processes.

‘He backed out’ Ameet Mukherji shared that he was consulting for a ₹15 crore manufacturing company to help them hire a General Manager “who could finally take the founder off the shop floor”.

However, after he worked for four months — searching, screening, and convincing the right candidate — a simple call from the client ended it all.

“We shortlisted a strong candidate. Ten years of experience, right industry, right skill set. The founder liked him. He liked the founder. Salary was agreed. Everyone was ready to sign,” he wrote. “And then, nothing. He backed out.”

‘He said something I did not expect’ Expecting the candidate to give usual excuses like he got a better offer somewhere else, family reasons, or a relocation issue, Ameet Mukherji was surprised when he said the issue was the “founder's memory and mood”.

“Sir, the company has no systems. Everything runs on the founder's memory and mood. I will be the fall guy every time something breaks, and I will get zero credit when things go right,” the candidate told Mukherji.

The surprised consultant realised that the candidate wasn't rejecting the salary or the founder — “He was rejecting a job where he would carry the responsibility but never have the control.”

‘Good people don't leave because…’ Once he understood the situation, Ameet Mukherji pointed out that most founders miss — “Good people don't leave because the number is small. They leave because the structure around them is missing. No clear process, no clear ownership, no clear authority. Just a founder who wants help, but still wants to control every decision.”

The consultant advised that founders cannot hire their way out of a systems problem.

“If the business runs on one person's head, no GM, no CXO, no ₹50 lakh hire is going to fix that,” he said. “You will just keep losing good people to the same reason, dressed up in different resignation letters.”

Mukherji said founders spend months searching for “the right person” to fix their business, but they don't ask if their business is even fixable by a person, or if it first needs a system that a person can step into.

“Sometimes, the biggest reason an offer gets rejected isn't the salary. It's the person the candidate has to work with,” he added.

‘Evaluate the person, not only the role’ In a comment, Ameet Mukherji said that when hiring, companies should also evaluate the person, not only the role. “A psychometric assessment can help both sides understand working style, decision-making and expectations.”