Business ties to Hyderabad connection: 10 lesser-known things about Zainab Ravdjee, Nagarjuna’s to-be daughter in law

Superstar Nagarjuna on Tuesday announced the engagement of his younger son Akhil Akkineni to artist Zainab Ravdjee, just days before the marriage of Naga Chaitanya with actor Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4.

"We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, @AkhilAkkineni8, to our daughter in law to be Zainab Ravdjee! We couldn't be happier to welcome Zainab into our family. Please join us to congratulate the young couple and wish them a lifetime filled with love, joy, and your countless blessings," Nagarjuna wrote on X.

Also Read | Nagarjuna appears in court to record statement against Telangana minister

The engagement took place at the actor's family home and was attended by close family members.

Who is Zainab Ravdjee? Daughter of industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee, Zainab has spent much of her life between India, Dubai, and London, according to a release from Nagarjuna.

Zainab, a Hyderabad-born artist, is celebrated for her abstract and contemporary art, often infused with dynamic colors and unique textures.

Her work reflects themes of nature, balance, and cultural influences, showcased in exhibitions like "Reflections," which combined various inspirations such as seasons and oriental motifs.

Also Read | Nagarjuna land case: NGO head files complaint over illegal land encroachment

Talking to the New Indian Express in 2012, the 39-year-old artist said her exhibition is called Reflections because the paintings in it stem from different inspirations.

“It's called Reflections for the same reason; I am looking back at the shows I did in the past and putting it together for this show. Which is why you will find that the paintings stem from different inspirations,” she said.

She is also known for blending traditional techniques with modern elements, including digital design.

Zainab's Instagram indicates that she is a lifestyle blogger with a focus on skincare.

While Zainab's personal Instagram account remains private, her business page, @onceupontheskin, provides skincare advice, skin nourishment tips, and responses to various skin-related inquiries. The most recent post on her public Instagram page dates back to 2020.

Her brother, Zain Ravdjee, serves as the Chairman and Managing director of ZR Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd.

Zainab and Akhil met a couple of years ago and started dating.

Akhil Akkineni also shared the news on his Instagram with pictures from the ceremony.

"Found my forever. Happy to announce that Zainab Ravdjee and I are happily engaged," he captioned an image with his fiancée.