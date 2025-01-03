A businessman and friend of the Ambani family, Bharat Mehra, canceled his New Year plans in Dubai after receiving a last-minute invitation to an event in Jamnagar. Mehra mentioned that he got the invitation at 3 a.m. and promptly decided to alter his plans.

He took to Instagram to mention he made an unexpected change to his New Year plans.

“There was a plan to celebrate my New Year in Dubai, but now I will be going to Jamnagar because there is some function there. We got this news at 3 am in the morning that we are going to fly. I will be in Jamnagar for 2-3 days,” he said in the video. As he wraps up, he turns the camera to reveal his friend, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who was flying with him.

He also shared a series of pictures from the event, giving followers a closer look at the family’s celebrations. he images featured Nita Ambani, her sons Akash and Anant Ambani, and Isha Ambani’s father-in-law, Ajay Piramal. He was also seen posing with Akash and Anant.

SRK & family, Salman was spotted at Ambani's NY event Several B-Towners rang in New Year in Jamnagar with the Ambani family.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan and his family also celebrated New Year with Ambanis in Jamnagar. Salman Khan, too, welcomed the new year in company of his fellow colleagues from Bollywood and Ambani family.

Recently, Salman celebrated his 59th birthday in Jamnagar. Reportedly, the grand bash was held by Ambanis only.

Also Read | Reliance posts old video of a young Mukesh Ambani from archives | Watch

Among the attendees were his mother Salma Khan, brother Sohail Khan, sisters Arpita and Alvira, actor Riteish Deshmukh, and his wife Genelia D'Souza.Several pictures and videos from the bash surfaced online, showing Salman cutting a huge cake with his niece Ayat. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani were also spotted cheering for Bhaijaan.