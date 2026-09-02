Butter chicken, nihari for breakfast? Tara Sutaria says why she doesn’t believe in dieting

Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria is one of the popular faces who is best known for her stunning appearances. She recently left the internet talking with her fashion statement at the promotions of her latest film, Toxic. While many celebrities credit strict diets and workout routines for their well-maintained health and appearance, Sutaria takes a different approach. She doesn't believe in dieting at all.

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Tara Sutaria on no-diet rule Tara Sutaria is quite vocal about her love for food. In a recent interview, she was seen relishing dishes like Butter Chicken, Nalli Nihari and Rogan Josh for breakfast.

Talking like a true-blue foodie, Tara Sutaria doubled down on her no-dieting mantra in life. Revealing the reason behind it, she told Curly Tales, "We are foodies. This is how we are."

"I have never been on a diet but I really enjoy my food. It's the highlight of my day. I plan my dinner during breakfast; that's how I am," she added.

While Sutaria doesn't believe in dieting, she cuts down on certain food items before or during work. "I am a little more careful like the day of a shoot or day before a shoot, I won't have a lot of rice. I will try to be careful if I am wearing something really tight. But, that's it."

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She credited her genes for her well-maintained physique and admitted that she might need to be careful regarding her health with time.

Take a look at Tara Sutaria's meal Talking about fitness, Tara once told Hindustan Times that she doesn't like to suffer to look good. It means no fad diets or guilt-ridden food rules. She said, "I don’t believe in depriving myself. Balance and portion control are key. I enjoy what I love, just in moderation.”

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She prefers to carry healthy food options to keep herself full. "I always carry healthy snacks like almonds or fruit on set. They keep me going during long hours without feeling heavy,” she added.

While she revealed that desserts are her guilty pleasure, there are a few things that the actor avoids. “Overly processed foods. They just don’t make me feel good — I prefer things that taste real and fresh,” she shared what she likes to say no to.

Also Read | Star Studios announces new film with Tara Sutaria

Toxic Tara Sutaria was recently seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups where she essayed the role of Rebecca. Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, the Yash-starrer also featured Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth.

The film was released on August 26.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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