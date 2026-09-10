‘Buy a buffalo’: Meme frenzy starts with iPhone 18 Pro series prices out; netizens compare it to Royal Enfield, gold

Hilarious memes have surfaced on social media as Apple announced prices for the newly-launched iPhones. As the prices hit the sky, people make fun of their financial condition.

“iPhone Duo is priced at 3 lacs. Samsung is out of the picture; it is now directly competing with the Royal Enfield Himalayan,” quipped one user.

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“Consider an interesting scenario: if you had to choose between a Royal Enfield Himalayan bike and an iPhone Duo, meaning you could either ride the Royal Enfield Himalayan to Ladakh or sit at home and view Ladakh on your iPhone Duo, given that both cost approximately ₹3 lakh,” came from one user.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are the prices of the new Apple iPhone 18 models in India? ⌵ The iPhone 18 (Standard) is priced at ₹99,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro (256GB) costs ₹1,64,900, and the Pro models range up to ₹3,14,900 for the 2TB version. 2 Why did Apple increase the prices of the iPhone 17 after the launch of the iPhone 18? ⌵ Apple raised the prices of the iPhone 17 and other models due to rising memory costs and market conditions, which contrasts with the typical trend of price drops for older models after a new release. 3 How does the price of the iPhone Duo compare to other premium Apple products? ⌵ The iPhone Duo starts at ₹2,99,900, making it significantly pricier than the iPhone 18 Pro series, which tops out at ₹3,14,900 for the highest storage option. 4 Should I buy the foldable iPhone Duo or invest in something more practical, like a buffalo? ⌵ The decision depends on your needs; while the iPhone Duo offers advanced technology, investing in a buffalo could provide ongoing value through milk production, as highlighted in social media discussions. 5 What key features does the iPhone Duo offer that differentiate it from other models? ⌵ The iPhone Duo features a unique folding design with a 7.6-inch internal display and a dual 48MP camera system, setting it apart as Apple's first venture into foldable smartphones.

One user wrote, “Choose wisely. iPhone 18 - 160k, Buffalo - 120k. iPhone 18 - loses value with time, Buffalo - can give around 10 litres of milk daily, worth 15k per month. iPhone 18 - you'll eventually spend more to upgrade. Buffalo can give you a baby buffalo roughly once every year. Buy a phone within your budget and invest the rest in something that can actually generate value.”

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“iphone vs Gold in India: ₹2,99,900 iPhone Duo / 19.3g Gold, ₹1,64,900 iPhone 18 Pro / 10.6g Gold, ₹1,49,900 iPhone Air / 9.6g Gold, ₹99,900 iPhone 17 / 6.4g Gold, ₹89,900 iPhone 16 / 5.8g Gold, ₹79,900 iPhone 17e / 5.1g Gold,” wrote another user.

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Apple iPhone 18 prices The iPhone 18 (Standard) is priced at ₹99,900. The iPhone 18 Pro (256GB) costs ₹1,64,900 while the iPhone 18 Pro (512GB) ₹1,89,900. The iPhone 18 Pro (1TB) costs ₹2,39,900 whereas the iPhone 18 Pro (2TB) costs ₹3,14,900.

In India, the Apple iPhone Duo starts at ₹2,99,900, with higher storage tiers going up to ₹4,50,000. This is Apple’s first foldable smartphone. Pre-orders start on 12 September.

On 9 September, Apple also launched AirPods 5. One of the ‘most affordable’ AirPods is priced at ₹14,900. It costs ₹17,900 if you take it with a wireless charging case.

Apple Watch Series 12 starts at ₹56,900. It will be available in two sizes, 42 mm and 46 mm. Apple Watch Ultra 4, on the other hand, starts at ₹1,09,900.

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iPhone 17 prices go up Many Apple aspirants were waiting for the launch of the iPhone 18. They assumed the iPhone 17's price would drop after the event. However, Apple has done exactly the opposite.

The iPhone 17 (256GB) is now priced ₹17,000 more. The new price is ₹99,900. The 512GB model now costs ₹124,900.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.