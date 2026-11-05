Buying coffee or renting table? Bengaluru cafe owner faces loss due to customers spending ₹150 and overstaying

Working from a cafe and sipping your favourite cup of coffee is quite common for many. While customers seemingly prefer eateries offering free WiFi and working tables, recently a cafe owner from Bengaluru talked about losing customers due to table squatting.

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Problems faced by cafe owner The problem faced by the owner emerged online when a user named Shukla took to X and talked about his friend who ran a cafe in Indiranagar. The user said that his friend invested around ₹60- 70 lakh in his business. He said that the man faced losses due to customers who would buy coffee for ₹150 and occupy the tables for hours or more.

"My school friend opened a brand new cafe in Indiranagar, Bangalore, investing roughly 60-70 lakhs. However, his biggest problem right now is that a couple of customers order a single Rs. 150 cup of coffee, open a laptop, and sit there for hours (sometimes even for the whole day)," reads the post.

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How table squatting can hurt business The user explained what actually went wrong for the business in the scenario. He said that when a customer keeps a table occupied for a long time without spending more than one coffee, the owner ends up making a loss. Shukla said that the owner loses even new customers who walk in, find the cafe full and leave immediately.

According to the user, asking overstaying customers to leave after they have spent a considerable amount of time at the cafe is not an easy option. With online ratings and reviews playing an important role in a business's reputation, even one negative Google review can potentially affect the footfall. This leaves cafe owners in a difficult position.

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"Obviously, he can’t ask the customers to leave as one negative Google review can hamper the reputation of the place," the post read.

Sharing why coffee chains such as Starbucks, Café Coffee Day (CCD) and Third Wave Coffee charge relatively high prices for their coffee and snacks, the user shared his view.

Customers are not just paying for the beverage or food they order but, in a way, also for the time and space of the establishments. The cost of providing seating, maintaining the premises and allowing customers to work or socialise for longer periods is likely factored into the pricing.

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"Now I get why cafes like Starbucks, CCD, and third wave coffee have such atrocious prices for coffee and snacks. As a customer you’re paying for renting the chair as well along with ordering the coffee. If you’re running a cafe, do share what you do for this problem," it concluded.

Internet reacts Reacting to it, a user wrote in the comments, "Just simply add an average stay time on the receipt. Simple." "One coffee for every hour spent. Make it a polite rule," added another.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.