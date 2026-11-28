A chartered accountant (CA) fresher's first payout at Amazon has sparked a discussion on Reddit, with users congratulating the new employee over a payment of ₹2,08,964 while others pointed out that the amount included a one-time relocation benefit of ₹1.5 lakh.

The employee shared a screenshot of the payslip on the r/CharteredAccountants subreddit on Tuesday, describing it as their first payout after joining the e-commerce company. The post, titled 'My first payout at Amazon as a CA Fresher', attracted considerable attention, with users discussing the compensation structure, take-home pay and the relocation allowance.

"It's 208,964," the employee wrote while sharing the payout figure.

However, the employee clarified that the amount did not represent a full month's earnings, as they had joined the company midway through October.

"People who are saying about base pay being too less, please note that I joined in between of the month and pay is just for 13 days for October month," the employee added.

(This news is based on user-generated content on social media. LiveMint couldn’t independently verify the authenticity of the claims.)

₹ 1.5 lakh relocation bonus draws attention Several Reddit users examined the payslip and questioned whether the amount included a one-time relocation payment rather than recurring monthly earnings.

One user asked, "But this includes one time relocation bonus right ?? Or am I missing something?"

Responding to the observation, the employee said, “Thats why I said 'Payout' and not salary.”

Another commenter pointed out that the payslip listed a domestic relocation payment of ₹1.5 lakh. This prompted users to distinguish between the total amount credited and the employee's regular earnings.

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One user estimated that the monthly equivalent of the payout would be around ₹64,000, while another suggested that the relocation component should be excluded when assessing the employee's recurring compensation.

The employee also responded to a question about the likely monthly take-home amount, saying it could be around ₹1.3 lakh to ₹1.4 lakh, depending on applicable deductions and the absence of tax deductions that year.

Reddit users question monthly take-home pay

The discussion also turned towards the employee's base salary, provident fund contributions and job profile.

One user questioned the net pay of approximately ₹59,000 visible in the payslip, asking whether it was low for a CA fresher joining Amazon.

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The employee reiterated that the payment covered only 13 days of work in October, explaining why the amount was lower than a full month's earnings.

Others asked about the employee's role, location, cost to company (CTC) and recruitment process. The payslip identified the employee as a Financial Analyst I based in Bengaluru.