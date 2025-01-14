Hello User
CA makes error while splitting food bill using Excel sheet; netizens flag 'skill issue' in viral post

Livemint

  • A Chartered Accountant created a detailed spreadsheet to split a food bill among friends but made a notable error. The post went viral, sparking hilarious comments from netizens.

A Chartered Accountant made an error while splitting a food bill using an Excel sheet; netizens have flagged a ‘skill issue’ in a viral post

Viral post: Splitting the final bill after a day out with friends often becomes a cumbersome task, especially when you have to take note of every minor expense incurred. However, one Chartered Accountant (CA) made a detailed Excel sheet to split the food bill between a group of friends.

The catch? Although the CA took every detail into account, netizens pointed out one error in the calculations. The post has now gone viral on social media, gaining over seven lakh views.

‘Skill issue,’ commented one user, while reacting to the post.

The viral post

In the post by X user Sneha (@itspsneha), a photo/screenshot of the sheet has been provided. The column headers name the people in the group while the rows list the food items consumed and later, it mentions specific amounts paid by and owing to individual friends.

However, when it comes to splitting the bill for water, at 2 per head for a group of six friends, the CA totalled it to 10. Going by the calculations, the total should have been 12.

Netizens react to CA's error

Netizens have been going gaga over how the CA could make such a simple error. Although the original post went viral because of how much efforts went into splitting a bill, social media users posted hilarious comments on the error made in the bill.

“It's best for everyone in the party to use splitwise and enter their own expenses as and when they are incurred, instead of one person doing it. Been on multiple trips with friends and this has worked really well," commented one user.

“Plus chances of error" Water - rs 2*6 = 12 Splitwise wouldn’t make such a basic mistake :)" quipped in a second person.

Amid all the comments highlighting the CA's error, another user added: “Everyone is cooking CA for 2 mistake but nobody is questioning Murali who ate a full cheese cake."

