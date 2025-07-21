‘Cabots talk only to God’: Astronomer HR exec caught in Coldplay scandal is married into wealthy, ‘Boston Brahmin’ clan

Kristin Cabot, the Astronomer HR executive at the centre of the viral Coldplay kiss cam scandal, is actually married into one of the wealthiest families in Boston.

Kristin is reportedly married to Privateer Rum owner Andrew Cabot. He touts his family lineage as the sixth-generation owner of the longstanding rum brand, which was founded by the “original” Andrew Cabot.

According to a New York Times profile of the family, the Cabots have transcended generations, and were estimated at $200 million in 1972. That’s $15.4 billion in 2025.

About the Cabots According to the New York Post, the Cabot family is one of the original “Boston Brahmin” clans that controlled New England for centuries. The family has been in New England for 10 generations.

Cabots are so steeped in old-money prestige and WASP tradition that even the storied Irish-Catholic Kennedy dynasty feels like an afterthought.

The family made its fortune in soot, known colloquially in industry circles as “carbon black,” a key ingredient in car tires. However, family members have been behind a slew of businesses across New England, including the rum company.

The family patriarch, Samuel Cabot, kick-started the family’s fortune by marrying Eliza Perkins, the daughter of a wealthy merchant trader.

Boston locals know the Cabot family well and even have a poem about them that says the “Cabots speak only to God.”

“And this is good old Boston/ The home of the bean and the cod/ Where the Lowells talk only to Cabots/ And the Cabots talk only to God,” reads the local poem.

The Cabots of yesteryear were seafarers and merchants who partook in the slave and opium trade in the early 19th century.

According to the profile, they shared portions of their largesse over the years with New England educational institutions like Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Norwich University, and the Perkins School for the Blind.

Heir Francis Cabot, of New York, once said of his family that over the years they’ve been “interested in two things — one is marrying rich women and the other is group singing.”

$2.2 million house in New Hampshire The Post, citing property records, said that the couple, Kristin and Andrew, bought a $2.2 million house on the New Hampshire coast earlier this year.

Although it is not clear when they got married, Kristin's previous divorce was finalised in 2022. This is at least their second marriage each.

What is the Coldplay kiss cam scandal? A Jumbotron camera at a Coldplay concert in Boston, Massachusetts, captured Kristin Cabot in the embrace of the Astronomer CEO, Andy Byron. Both Byron and Cabot are married.