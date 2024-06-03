'Cala' no more: Internet sensation cat, known for 'I go, meow' song, dies; netizens react, ‘she will be remembered'
Internet-famous cat Cala, famous for 'I go, meow' song, passed away. Owner Elizabeth expressed gratitude for adopting her and sharing her unique antics. Cala's meowing, which sounded like 'I go, meow,' became a sensation in February 2024, with over 13.3K reels on Instagram.
A 12-year-old cat named Cala who rose to fame on the Internet with ‘I go, meow’ song, passed away. In a post shared on Instagram, the cat's owner Elizabeth said, “A bright light has gone out, but Cala’s sweet little voice will go meow for eternity!"