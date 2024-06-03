A 12-year-old cat named Cala who rose to fame on the Internet with ‘I go, meow’ song, passed away. In a post shared on Instagram, the cat's owner Elizabeth said, “A bright light has gone out, but Cala’s sweet little voice will go meow for eternity!"

In February 2024, a video of Cala's distinctive meowing had caught attention and since then it had become an internet sensation. People were surprised by the way her merowing sounded like she was saying, "I go, meow, I go, meow."

Sharing details on Cala, the post wrote, “Cala's human, Elizabeth, adopted Cala thinking she was very young. I too believed she was just a kitten. But after Cala became sick, her age became apparent with the problems the vets discovered, and after doing some tests they suspected she was around 12.

"Although they were optimistic & Cala fought hard her condition was not improving & she ultimately passed away in Elizabeth's arms due to old age. Please join me in thanking Elizabeth for adopting Cala - for taking her off the streets, giving her a home & for sharing Cala's unique antics with the world. She brightened all of our lives, and she will continue to do so even though she is no longer with us.

"Elizabeth had this to say “You all have allowed Cala to live on forever. To never be forgotten for how special she is. Thank you for loving Cala as much as I have!" RIP CALA"

On Instagram alone, there are over 13.3K reels made on Cala's famous ‘I go, meow, I go, meow' song.

Netizens were shocked to hear about Cala's demise and remembered her unique meowing that touched many hearts.

One user wrote, “Why do animal deaths always hit so hard I never met this cat but I'm head crying for her rip cala we all love you."

Another added, “She will stay my favourite singer forever"

One user added, “Cala will always be remembered, her beautiful voice will live on"

