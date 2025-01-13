The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been accused of “disaster tourism” after joining California wildfire relief initiatives last week. Actor Justine Bateman dubbed their widely photographed appearance at the Pasadena Convention Center a “repulsive photo op” — pointing out that the royals did not live nearby. The remarks came even as Meghan Markle announced the postponement of her upcoming Netflix series in light of the ongoing disaster.

“Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers. What a repulsive ‘photo op’ they achieved. They are ‘touring the damage’? Are they politicians now? They don't live here. They are tourists. Disaster Tourists,” the actor wrote on X.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted delivering aid and interacting with victims at a meal distribution site last week as wildfires laid waste to large swathes of LA. The couple live in Montecito, near Santa Barbara — some 90 miles from Los Angeles.

Footage shared by local news outlet Fox 11 also showed the couple hugging people and interacting with emergency teams at the Pasadena Community Centre. They also met with mayor Victor Gordo and helped to help distribute food and supplies to victims of the Eaton Fire.

“This is their second visit today. We were here earlier today and they were serving food, anonymously. No one knew they were serving food, with masks on. They didn't come out here for publicity. They came out here to work,” Sky News quoted Gordo as saying last week.

He said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had also visited some of the families in the impacted area and viewed some of the damage. They had also sought to visit the first responders and personally thank them for their efforts.

According to reports, they have donated clothing, children’s items and other essential supplies for people affected by the fires. They have also invited friends and loved ones who had been forced to evacuate into their home.