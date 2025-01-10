Hello User
California wildfires: Vijay Mallya's son Sidhartha shares update on safety, says 'If anyone in LA needs anything…'

California wildfires: Vijay Mallya's son Sidhartha shares update on safety, says ‘If anyone in LA needs anything…’

Livemint

  • In a recent social media post, Sidhartha Mallya reassured followers that he, his wife, and their pets are safe in Los Angeles during ongoing wildfires that have claimed 10 lives.

Vijay Mallya's son Sidhartha with wife Jasmine

Sidhartha Mallya, the son of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, took to his social media and shared an update saying that he and his wife who are curently in Los Angeles are safe. His story amid the time when city is battling raging widespread wildfires that have killed at least 10 people.

Sharing an update on his Instagram story, he said, “Thank you everyone who reached out. Jasmine, myself and the animals are safe. If anyone in LA needs anything, please reach out to us."
Sidhartha Mallya's Instagram story
