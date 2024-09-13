A week after an auto-driver in Bengaluru allegedly 'assaulted' a woman who had cancelled a ride at the last moment, another incident came to the limelight where a woman has alleged receiving 'open rape threats' from a city man. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by News18, a woman who goes by 'Satansthots' on Reddit alleged that a man gave her threats following an auto-rickshaw he was travelling in dangerously sped past her car and almost collided with two other vehicles.

The woman shared her ordeal on social media and even claimed that the man insulted her and her mother by calling them 'prostitutes'. Apart from this, that man allegedly made comments on how he would have intercourse with them, added with vulgar gestures and showing how he would perform 'oral pleasure' on the women.

“Was driving along Kathriguppe road today. An auto zoomed in from the left to the extreme right and almost crashed into 2 cars, causing a pileup. All I could do was honk and then pass by it. The driver in the auto kept quiet because he knew he was driving like a maniac. But there was a young man in the auto who walked up to me when the signal turned red," News18 quoted the woman commented on Reddit.

She added, “He cursed me, my mother, and my entire family out. In beautiful, colourful language. He called us both prostitutes, explained in detail about all the positions we would have intercourse with men in, and then showed me how he would give me oral pleasure (with his tongue between his fingers). He was probably all of 21 or 22, and he got angry because of 2 people honking at the auto that he was in."

Other allegations: Among other things, the woman even alleged that the man tried to break the window of her car, attempted to force open the door, and issued death and rape threats to the women.

"He tried breaking my window and prying open my door. With 30 others watching him. He seemed to have assumed that I didn’t know the language, so his insults got even more colourful until the signal turned green, and he said that he would kill me and my entire family after raping us if the video I recorded of his misbehaviour ever got out," she added.

Here's the videos she recorded from inside her car shared on X.

Police's response: In response to the woman's social media posts, the Bengaluru police arrested the auto driver for reckless driving and probing other allegations.