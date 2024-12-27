British actor and model Callum Turner is making headlines amid engagement rumors with pop sensation Dua Lipa. The speculation was sparked by images shared by Dua Lipa, where she was seen wearing a ring on her engagement finger. Turner's net worth is estimated at $3.8 million or ₹31.5 crore. The couple was also recently spotted together in India, where Turner accompanied Lipa during her Zomato Feeding India Concert.

British actor and model Callum Turner has found himself in the headlines recently, not just for his acting accolades but for his rumored engagement to global pop superstar Dua Lipa. The speculation about their romantic milestone has sparked a surge of interest in Turner’s career and net worth.

A rising star in film and television Callum Turner, 33, has steadily carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. Best known for his roles in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, and the thriller The Capture, Turner has demonstrated his versatility and talent as an actor. His work on The Capture earned him a nomination for the British Academy Television Award for Best Actor, solidifying his status as a rising star.

Before his acting career took off, Turner worked as a model for high-profile brands like Burberry, adding to his repertoire of achievements.

Callum Turner’s net worth As of mid-2024, Turner’s net worth is estimated at £3 million (approximately $3.8 million or ₹31.5 crore). His earnings come from a combination of acting, endorsements, and his earlier modeling career. While modest compared to his rumored fiancée’s financial stature, Turner’s net worth reflects his steady growth in the industry.

Engagement rumors with Dua Lipa Turner’s name has been trending after The Sun citing sources revealed they quietly got engaged and are planning a New Year’s Eve celebration with friends and family. The rumors gained momentum when Dua Lipa, 28, shared holiday photos on Instagram on December 25, including one featuring a ring on her engagement finger.

The pair were first spotted together in January 2024 at an after-party for the premiere of Turner’s Apple TV miniseries Masters of the Air. Their relationship has since been marked by several public appearances, including a dinner date in Mumbai during Dua Lipa’s Zomato Feeding India Concert in November.

Dua Lipa: A global pop icon Dua Lipa’s meteoric rise in the music industry has made her one of its most influential figures. Known for hits like New Rules, Levitating, and Physical, she has won multiple Grammy Awards and built a significant fortune, with an estimated net worth of ₹1,116 crore, according to The Daily Mail as of November 2024.