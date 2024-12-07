Cambridge University on Friday (December 6) has expressed strong support for Ally Louks, a PhD student who recently passed her viva with no corrections, after her celebratory post on X (formerly Twitter) went viral. Ally's achievement, focused on her groundbreaking research, garnered over 100 million views but also attracted a wave of misogynistic harassment and trolling. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Posting a photo celebrating the milestone on 27 November, Ally Louks wrote: "Thrilled to say I passed my viva with no corrections and am officially PhDone."

The controversy arose after Ally's research topic, "Olfactory Ethics: The Politics of Smell in Modern and Contemporary Prose", and her personal success became targets of online abuse. The PhD explores how literature employs olfactory language and the role of smell in shaping social perceptions and values.

Despite the negativity, Ally reported that the majority of the 11,000 comments and 20,000 retweets following her post reflected "generosity, intellectual curiosity, and kindness." Cambridge students, alumni, and staff have since flooded the platform with messages of encouragement.

Cambridge University shared its support via LinkedIn and Instagram, emphasizing that Ally's success demonstrates resilience in the face of adversity and harassment.

"Dr Louks, we support you," the statement by Cambridge University began. "Last week, Cambridge PhD student @DrAllyLouks published this photo on X to celebrate passing her viva with no corrections. Her tweet went viral, attracting over 100 million views"

“But the attention that Ally's achievement received turned to harassment and misogyny when trolls attacked Ally's PhD topic, her education, her achievement, and her gender."

The statement went on: “In the days afterwards, thousands of commenters - including from Cambridge's own student, staff and alumni communities - have added their supportive messages for Ally."

The Cambridge University's statement concluded with: "Congratulations, Dr Louks, on passing your viva with no corrections!"

Dr Ally Louks addresses online harassment and stands up to bullies Cambridge PhD student Dr. Ally Louks speaking about online harassment, said, “It’s definitely been overwhelming and an unusual week for someone who is typically a bookish introvert who doesn’t really like attention but I feel quite unfazed by the vitriol."

Dr. Louks chose not to retaliate, stating, “I don’t want to stoop to their level, I don’t think it’s useful." However, she emphasized the importance of constructive criticism, adding, “I’m open to criticism, provided it is based in reality."