Cameron Green net worth: How IPL earnings boosted KKR's most-expensive cricketer financially?

Having made his international debut for Australia in 2020, Cameron Green has established himself as one of the premier all-rounders in world cricket. A towering 6'6", Green is known for his elegant batting, effective medium-pace bowling and exceptional fielding skills.

Over the years, Green has grown into one of the major pillars in Australian cricket, that is going through a transition phase. His contributions during Australia's maiden World Test Championship and ODI World Cup triumphs, has made him indispensable across formats.

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However a back injury robbed a whole year of Green's ever-growing career, that saw him missing the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and the Ashes 2025-26. Despite the setbacks, Green proved to be one of the most-sought cricketers across the world so much so that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) shelled out an astonishing ₹25.20 crores in the auction last year.

What's the net worth of Cameron Green? A majority of Green's income come from the national contracts and match fees along with his IPL salaries. According to a report at timesnownews.com, Green, who plays all three formats for Australia, earns approximately between AUD 800,000 and 1 million annually. Additionally, Green is believed to earn a significant chunk from the match fees.

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The report stated gets approximately $20,000 per match (in Tests), approximately $15,000 per match (ODIs) and approximately $10,000 per match in T20Is. These incomes adds a substantial growth in Green's annual earnings. Having said that, the exact figures are not publicly disclosed by Cricket Australia.

Also Read | IPL 2026: Fans impressed as Cameron Green removes Rishabh Pant on bowling return

Cameron Green's IPL salaries Green first came into IPL when Mumbai Indians shelled out ₹17.50 crore in 2023. He played with the five-time champions for a season before being traded to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the same amount in an all-cash deal. However, Green missed IPL 2025 due to injury.

On December 16, 2025, Green was bought for a record ₹25.20 crore by the KKR franchise. However, Green will get ₹18 crore according to new IPL rules as the rest ₹7.20 crore will go to player welfare funds. To add more to that, the cash prizes of match awards - mostly ₹1 lakh - have also contributed to Green's IPL earnings over the years.

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Team Price Season Mumbai Indians ₹ 17.50 crore 2023 Royal Challengers Bengaluru ₹ 17.50 crore 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders ₹ 18 crore ( ₹ 7.20 to player welfare fund) 2026 Total ₹ 53 crore ($7.99 Million AUD)

Based on timesnownews.com report, Green is believed to earn approximately $500,000 – 1 million annually from brand endorsements, which includes with bat manufacturer Gray-Nicolls, sportswear brand Asics, and energy drink giant Red Bull, watch giants Rado and others. The exact figures are not publicly disclosed.

Also Read | IPL 2026: Finch urges KKR not to push Green down the order despite poor form

At just 26 years of age, Green's overall net worth is believed to have crossed the 10 million AUD mark and will potentially grow in the future.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in