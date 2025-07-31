Can a single workout stop cancer? Here is what new study suggests

A single workout session could help slow down the growth of cancer cells by nearly a third, according to a new study. Researchers from Edith Cowan University have found that even one bout of physical activity can make a big difference when it comes to cancer prevention.

The study, published in the journal Breast Cancer Research and Treatment, explored how exercise affects cancer at a cellular level. It revealed that working out triggers important changes in the body, including a stronger immune system and the release of substances that help suppress the growth of cancer cells.

Interestingly, the researchers noted that extreme fitness routines aren’t necessary to see benefits. Even moderate exercise can have a positive impact. “Breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related death in women, highlighting the need for strategies to mitigate recurrence and mortality. We examined the effects of a single bout of resistance training (RT) versus high-intensity interval training (HIIT) on anti-cancer myokines and in vitro cancer cell suppression,” the study stated.

The researchers added, “A single bout of RT or HIIT can increase levels of anti-cancer myokines and reduce the growth of MDA-MB-231 cells in vitro in survivors of breast cancer, potentially contributing to a lower risk of recurrence. This highlights the importance of exercise as a treatment with promising anti-cancer effects.”

What Are RT and HIIT? Resistance training (RT), also known as strength training, involves building muscle using weights, resistance bands, or bodyweight exercises. Common examples include squats, push-ups, lunges, planks, and bicep curls. While it strengthens the body, it also boosts metabolism, protects joints, and may reduce the risk of certain cancers.

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), on the other hand, consists of short bursts of intense activity followed by brief rest periods. For example, one might do 30 seconds of jumping jacks, rest for 15 seconds, then perform 30 seconds of burpees. Other HIIT moves include mountain climbers, high knees, jump squats, or sprinting in intervals.

How Exercise Reduces Cancer Risk When people think of lowering their cancer risk, they often consider eating well, quitting smoking, or avoiding too much sun exposure. But regular physical activity is another powerful and often overlooked tool.

Exercise supports the immune system, reduces inflammation, and helps manage body weight and hormone levels—especially oestrogen and insulin, which are linked to certain cancers when unbalanced.

And it doesn’t take much. Research suggests that just 30 minutes of exercise a day, five times a week, can significantly improve health. Even short walks after meals can be beneficial.

In fact, the study highlights that a single workout can slow cancer cell growth by up to 30%.

The Bottom Line Exercise isn’t just about losing weight or staying fit—it’s one of the most natural and effective ways to reduce your risk of cancer. Whether it’s walking your dog, riding a bike, or dancing around the kitchen, every bit of movement helps. You don’t need expensive equipment or hours at the gym—just keep moving.