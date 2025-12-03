Can ChatGPT help you lose weight? Physiotherapist shares 2-step prompt hack for a custom diet plan

From tracking daily steps to monitoring sleep, fitness tech has become a major support system for anyone trying to stay healthy. Now, people are even using AI tools like ChatGPT to help them lose weight — not just with information, but with entirely customised diet plans and calorie breakdowns.
Physiotherapist and nutritionist Rebecca Pinto, founder of Dr Rebecca’s Physiotherapy, recently shared a simple hack on Instagram to build your own personalised weight-loss plan using AI.
Her two-step method helps ChatGPT calculate important health metrics and then turn them into a practical Indian meal plan based on your preferences.
These numbers become the foundation for your calorie deficit.
Once you have your calorie target, follow up with details like:
Pinto says this ensures the plan is realistic and easy to follow. And yes — you can always request more meal options anytime.
Based on my TDEE and calorie target of [___ kcal], make me a fat-loss diet plan.
I eat [number] meals a day at these times: [list times].
My hunger is highest around [time].
I like [foods you enjoy] and dislike [foods you don’t].
I’m [veg / non-veg / eggetarian / mix].
Make the plan practical and Indian, using easily available ingredients.
With the right prompts, AI can do more than draft emails — it can help you approach weight loss with insights, structure and a customised plan that suits your lifestyle.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.