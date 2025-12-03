Can ChatGPT help you lose weight? Physiotherapist shares 2-step prompt hack for a custom diet plan

From tracking daily steps to monitoring sleep, fitness tech has become a major support system for anyone trying to stay healthy. Now, people are even using AI tools like ChatGPT to help them lose weight — not just with information, but with entirely customised diet plans and calorie breakdowns.

Physiotherapist and nutritionist Rebecca Pinto, founder of Dr Rebecca’s Physiotherapy, recently shared a simple hack on Instagram to build your own personalised weight-loss plan using AI.

Her two-step method helps ChatGPT calculate important health metrics and then turn them into a practical Indian meal plan based on your preferences.

Step 1: Ask ChatGPT to calculate your BMR, TDEE and macros Provide your age, gender, height, weight and daily activity level — and request:

BMR (Basal Metabolic Rate)

TDEE (Total Daily Energy Expenditure)

Ideal protein-carb-fat ratio for fat loss These numbers become the foundation for your calorie deficit.

Step 2: Generate a personalised diet plan Once you have your calorie target, follow up with details like:

Number of meals you eat (3 meals + snacks, etc.)

Peak hunger times

Food likes and dislikes

Whether you prefer veg, non-veg or eggetarian

Need for affordable Indian ingredients Pinto says this ensures the plan is realistic and easy to follow. And yes — you can always request more meal options anytime.

Example prompt you can copy-paste Based on my TDEE and calorie target of [___ kcal], make me a fat-loss diet plan.

I eat [number] meals a day at these times: [list times].

My hunger is highest around [time].

I like [foods you enjoy] and dislike [foods you don’t].

I’m [veg / non-veg / eggetarian / mix].

Make the plan practical and Indian, using easily available ingredients.