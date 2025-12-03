Subscribe

Can ChatGPT help you lose weight? Physiotherapist shares 2-step prompt hack for a custom diet plan

Can ChatGPT help you shed kilos? Physiotherapist Rebecca Pinto has shared a simple two-step prompt to calculate your calorie needs and generate a personalised Indian diet plan — based on your hunger patterns, food preferences and daily routine.

Anjali Thakur
Updated3 Dec 2025, 04:55 PM IST
Advertisement
OpenAI released ChatGPT on Nov. 30, 2022.
OpenAI released ChatGPT on Nov. 30, 2022.

From tracking daily steps to monitoring sleep, fitness tech has become a major support system for anyone trying to stay healthy. Now, people are even using AI tools like ChatGPT to help them lose weight — not just with information, but with entirely customised diet plans and calorie breakdowns.

Advertisement

Physiotherapist and nutritionist Rebecca Pinto, founder of Dr Rebecca’s Physiotherapy, recently shared a simple hack on Instagram to build your own personalised weight-loss plan using AI.

Also Read | Is ChatGPT working again? OpenAI's latest update as users report outages

Her two-step method helps ChatGPT calculate important health metrics and then turn them into a practical Indian meal plan based on your preferences.

Step 1: Ask ChatGPT to calculate your BMR, TDEE and macros

  • Provide your age, gender, height, weight and daily activity level — and request:
  • BMR (Basal Metabolic Rate)
  • TDEE (Total Daily Energy Expenditure)
  • Ideal protein-carb-fat ratio for fat loss

These numbers become the foundation for your calorie deficit.

Advertisement

Step 2: Generate a personalised diet plan

Once you have your calorie target, follow up with details like:

  • Number of meals you eat (3 meals + snacks, etc.)
  • Peak hunger times
  • Food likes and dislikes
  • Whether you prefer veg, non-veg or eggetarian
  • Need for affordable Indian ingredients

Pinto says this ensures the plan is realistic and easy to follow. And yes — you can always request more meal options anytime.

Example prompt you can copy-paste

Based on my TDEE and calorie target of [___ kcal], make me a fat-loss diet plan.

I eat [number] meals a day at these times: [list times].

My hunger is highest around [time].

I like [foods you enjoy] and dislike [foods you don’t].

Advertisement

I’m [veg / non-veg / eggetarian / mix].

Make the plan practical and Indian, using easily available ingredients.

With the right prompts, AI can do more than draft emails — it can help you approach weight loss with insights, structure and a customised plan that suits your lifestyle.

 
 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsTrendsCan ChatGPT help you lose weight? Physiotherapist shares 2-step prompt hack for a custom diet plan
Read Next Story