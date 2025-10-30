Can high-protein diets trigger heart attacks at 35? Cardiologist's viral post sparks debate, some doctors disagree

The global fitness industry’s love affair with protein—from carnivore diets to supplement shakes—may be coming under scrutiny again. A viral video by US-based cardiologist Dr Dmitry Yaranov has reignited debate over whether consuming excessive protein, especially from animal sources, could silently harm the heart.

In his Instagram post titled “This is how a high-protein diet can lead to a heart attack at 35,” Dr Yaranov, who specialises in heart failure and transplantation, said he has treated several seemingly fit individuals who arrived in emergency rooms with no symptoms or prior warnings.

"He looks like a statue. Shredded. Vascular. Peak performance. But I’ve seen what’s inside those vessels—and it’s not pretty,” the doctor wrote, referring to patients who appeared in peak shape externally but had severely damaged arteries.

What the cardiologist says According to Dr Yaranov, long-term reliance on protein-heavy diets—particularly those rich in animal protein—can set off a cascade of internal damage. Elevated LDL cholesterol, chronic inflammation, and early-onset atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries) are among the major risks he highlighted.

These conditions, he said, can narrow or block arteries over time, leading to heart attacks in people who otherwise appear healthy and athletic.

"Athletic doesn’t necessarily mean healthy, he cautioned. “A six-pack doesn’t protect you from a plaque rupture. If your diet destroys your endothelium, it doesn’t matter how strong your biceps are.”

Debate over protein’s role His message resonated widely online but also sparked confusion — can protein, a key macronutrient essential to the body, really be the villain?

Another cardiologist disagreed with Dr Yaranov’s claim, saying that the risk may be overstated.

“As a high-volume interventional cardiologist, I haven’t had one patient in their 30s who fit that clinical profile—fit and on a carnivore diet,” he wrote in a comment. “Every single male in their 30s with a heart attack I’ve treated fits the classic picture: obese, diabetic, and with uncontrolled blood pressure or cholesterol. I agree that carnivore diets could increase long-term risk, but it’s unlikely to affect a 30- or 40-year-old to that extent.”

He added that the more typical cases of heart attacks in fit individuals appear in those aged 50 and above, often linked to a proximal LAD blockage (one of the major arteries supplying the heart).

A nutritionist also weighed in, pointing out that not all high-protein diets are the same.