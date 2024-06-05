Can immigration concerns turn out to be biggest challenge or Biden and Sunak ahead of US, UK elections
Immigration challenges dominate US and UK elections as Biden and Sunak face pressure over border security and strain on national resources. Biden limits asylum at US-Mexico border, criticized by Trump. Sunak pledges to reduce immigration levels in the UK amid high net migration.
As the United States and United Kingdom head for crucial elections in 2024, immigration challenges dominate political discourse. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak face mounting pressure from voters and opposition parties over border security and how immigration puts massive strain on national resources that this time, the topic has become one of the biggest election issue for both the leaders. Here's all you need to know: