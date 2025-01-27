Can India ever become rich? Finfluencer says ‘if we turn ill-educated into reel making freeloader...’

Akshat Shrivastava, a prominent entrepreneur and financial educator, recently took to social media X to explain what could be the reason behind India not being able to become a rich country. He said, "...every country has something valuable," and for India, it is its "huge young population."

He, however, warned that failing to provide quality education and proper guidance could undermine the country’s ambitions. "If you keep them ill-educated. And, turn them into reel making freeloaders, of course, we will never become rich," Akshat Shrivastava posted on X.

His post also stated, "We don't have Oil, so we can't become rich. We don't have an autocratic government, so we can't become rich like China." But "every country has something valuable...We have a huge young population."

Shrivastava post sparked a debate online. One user said "things holding us back [are] not the lack of oil or an autocratic regime" but "corruption, bureaucratic red tape, tax evasion, misplaced priorities and lack of accountability".

"Until we address these, no resource or opportunity will ever make us rich," the user added.

Another user commented, "A young population is a goldmine, but if all they mine is likes on reels, the wealth is wasted. Nations don’t grow rich on excuses; they grow rich on education, innovation, and action. What are we mining today."

"You're right, every nation has something valuable, and ours is our youth. But without quality education and skills, potential turns into wasted truth," said another person.

One user noted, "Crony Capitalism, Lack of appreciation for Meritocracy and Politicians larger than life image will never allow India to become a developed nation. Even if one of the above 3 changes, we can expect to become lot better."

What has been said about India's young population and economy In May last year, former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor and renowned economist Raghuram Rajan posed the thought-provoking question: “Will Indians become rich before India grows old?”

Rajan pointed out that India is currently benefiting from its demographic dividend. He emphasised that the economy can reap the potential benefits of economic dividend if the young workforce that India has can be effectively employed.

Rajan had then observed, “Even if India is the fastest growing economy in the G20, it is also the poorest country. Young people are coming into the labour force in massive quantities. If we could employ them, India would grow much faster.”

Union minister Piyush Goyal said in February last year that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s ambition is to increase the current $3.7 trillion economy to be a $30-35 trillion economy by 2047 and to ensure food and energy security of the nation.

The union minister had said that PM Modi’s holistic vision to address the issues regarding welfare of the poor coupled with good governance over the last decade has helped India transform from the 11th largest to 5th largest economy in the world and is on track to become the 3rd largest GDP by 2027.