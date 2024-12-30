Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced a turbulent 2024, marked by persistent rumours about their personal lives and public image. As speculation about their relationship continues, PR expert Ed Coram-James believes the Sussexes can recover their reputations with a strategic reset.

Meghan, who once compared her bond with Harry to “salt and pepper”, has seen her solo ventures fuel talk of a split. Despite Harry publicly denying such claims at a New York event, the narrative of marital strain remains strong.

In an interview with The Mirror, Coram-James described the couple’s brand as “tainted beyond repair” due to poor PR strategies and constant backlash. However, he noted that a focused approach could help them regain public trust.

The Sussexes have significant plans for 2025, including Meghan’s American Riviera Orchard brand launch and Harry’s Invictus Games in Canada. Coram-James urged the couple to focus on these ventures while avoiding overexposure.

The PR expert suggests Meghan prioritises impactful philanthropic work over flashy projects, while Harry should distance himself from controversies tied to Meghan.

What Harry-Meghan Could Do Coram-James suggests Meghan should return to acting to reshape her image and distance herself from royal controversies. A comeback in Hollywood, paired with a stronger emphasis on her work in women’s rights, could help her re-establish herself as a trailblazer.

For Harry, Coram-James emphasised the importance of focusing on his passions, such as veterans’ welfare and conservation. Initiatives like the Invictus Games, where his authenticity shines, could help him reconnect with the public while carving out an independent identity.