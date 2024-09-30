‘Can take care of my kids on my own’: YouTuber Gaurav Taneja’s wife, Ritu Rathee, releases emotional video | Watch

Ritu Rathee, in an emotional video posted on Instagram, has spoken out about rumours regarding their separation. Rathee, a pilot, is the wife of popular YouTuber Gaurav Taneja.

Rathee referred to a viral video with spiritual guru Premanand Govind Sharan, where she was seen and heard weeping while sharing her personal problems. “Was that me? Yes!” Rathee clarified.

The video came after social media buzzed with speculation that the couple, married since 2016, was going through a difficult phase in their relationship. Gaurav Taneja is a former pilot and runs three popular YouTube channels: Flying Beast, Fit Muscle TV and Rasbhari ke Papa.

Rathee, visibly upset, asked followers to respect their privacy and refrain from interfering in their personal matters. She clarified that while she and Taneja had a disagreement, it was a private issue and social media users should not feel the need to comment or take sides.

Addressing her followers directly, Rathee said that the couple had a disagreement, but that did not mean people could judge him or tell her about his character. She also said that she knew her husband well and had no need for validation from others about his loyalty or principles.

Rathee points out a larger issue in society, explaining that people often feel the need to interfere in others' personal matters. She clarified that she did not need social media support, emphasising her independence and strength.

Ritu praises husband Gaurav Taneja Rathee says in the video that she is capable enough to take care of her children on her own. At the same time, she emphasises that her independence is not only about her being a pilot. She credits her husband with helping her become “equally capable” in the last eight years or so.

“How many men in India make their wives equally capable?” she asked.