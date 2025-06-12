‘Can we unlock 16 degrees by paying more than 28% GST?' Netizens react as govt proposes to cap AC temperatures

Amid soaring temperatures and extreme weather conditions across India, the government is planning to standardise the temperatures of air conditioners by restricting the minimum temperature to 20°C and maximum temperature to 28°C, said Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Tuesday.

His announcement sparked a range of reactions from social media users. Most users took a funny jibe at the proposal, while a few explained how the government would implement this move.

Here's how social media users reacted —

One of the users questioned if there is a provision to set the AC temperature at 16 degrees. “We are already paying 28% GST for AC. Can we unlock 16C by paying extra GST(sic)?”

Another user added, “AC will come with Nano chip. Once you lower the temperature below 20°C, signal will go to the nearest police station and your AC will be taken away. Masterstroke(sic).”

One of the social media users wrote, “The Government is also planning to ask the Sun to control its temperature between 30-40 degrees in summers. This is in line with temperature control on ACs. A formal meeting planned with AC companies & Sun during monsoons(sic).”

Another user suggested, “Best would be if we link AC temperature with Aadhar (sic)!!”

A user proposed a name for the policy and wrote, "One Nation One Temperature!"

Here are some other memes shared by social media users —

Manohar Khattar on air conditioners Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Union Minister Khattar said, "Regarding air conditioning standards, a new provision is being implemented soon. The temperature standardisation for ACs will be set between 20°C to 28°C, meaning we won't be able to cool below 20°C or warm above 28°C. This is a first-of-its-kind experiment, aiming to standardise temperature settings. This is a first-of-its-kind experiment, aiming to standardise temperature settings.”

