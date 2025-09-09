Can you beat the odds? Only 10% are able to spot the lizard in this optical illusion going viral on Reddit

Optical illusion fans love fun visual puzzles, and the latest challenge from the subreddit r/FindTheSniper has people across the internet scratching their heads. A user recently posted a backyard photo with the title, “Find the Big Lizard in My Backyard”, sparking a wave of curiosity and debate as thousands tried to locate the well-camouflaged reptile.

The challenge The picture shows a patch of grass, leaves, and tree trunks with no lizard in sight. The Post, which was shared quickly online, went viral with dozens of comments from people trying to find the lizard. Some gave up after minutes of staring, while others claimed to see it right away. The challenge is to find the hidden reptile in just 10 seconds. Only 1 in 10 people can find it in the given time.

The answer: Where is the lizard hiding? So where is the elusive lizard hiding? The answer is trickier than most expected. The lizard can be found on the rightmost tree trunk, blending almost perfectly with the bark. It sits just to the left and slightly above the sawed-off branch, its body aligned with the wood in such a way that it looks like part of the tree itself. Only the keenest observers were able to catch the subtle difference in texture and shape that gave it away.

This is a great example of how visual puzzles test not just eyesight but also focus and patience. r/FindTheSniper has a whole community for this kind of optical hunts from animals in nature to objects hidden in plain sight.

Why are optical illusions so satisfying? Fans say the fun lies in the “aha moment” when the hidden subject finally reveals itself. Until then, the brain keeps trying to make sense of repeating patterns, often skipping over the obvious.