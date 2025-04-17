’Can you send one full pic, insta profile?’ Woman gets messages from ’extremely creepy’ Noida recruiter

Amid people are concerned for their future and applying for jobs via online social media platforms like LinkedIn and others, a woman has shared her experience of getting messages from 'extremely creepy' Noida recruiter.

Sharing her ordeal on reddit, the woman stated that the recruiter sought her Instagram profile id during a conversation on one of the social media platform.

Not only this, the recruiter even asked the woman if she is married or not, and sought her full image on the messaging platform only.

Following this, the woman – identifies herself as psychellnotcycle – wrote on reddit, "Applied for a job in Noida in the role of a Personal Assistant. The pay is good but the person/recruiter is being extremely creepy. I'm pretty sure this isn't the industry norm. Before this convo, he even asked me if I was married! This is so disheartening."

The post has garnered over 197 reactions and over 1.8k likes.

Here are a few comments: One wrote, "Post on LinkedIn.. tag the bastard and the company. He's probably done it before and he'll do it again."

Another wrote, "I think even if he blocked you, you may be able to report them! If you can, you should. God forbid someone falls for their trap!"

A third advised the woman, “Don’t do it. I connected via LinkedIn as well, for a job posting in Noida. I kept ignoring the red flags because I was desperate for the job (it seemed like my dream job). Ended up getting molested and having to run for my fucking life. Don’t do it. Block and move on.”

A fourth said, "Heyy OP! Stay strong. And don't be afraid to expose him on linked in."

A fifth commented, "Hey OP, I’ve read through the comments and just wanted to say what you went through shouldn’t be normalized. When people like you come forward and share your experience, it encourages others to do the same."

"100% creep and unprofessional. Don't even bother replying," said a sixth user.